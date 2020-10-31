CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — They gave them everything they had. And then some.
The Wahlert defense was simply sensational — charging and swarming every play — but came up just short in the end in a 17-14 loss to top-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier in an Iowa Class 3A playoff game Friday night at Xavier High School.
“Those guys play with passion,” Wahlert coach Jamie Marshall said. “We play aggressively, there’s no doubt. Our defensive staff does a tremendous job. The guys are where they are supposed to be and they make plays when called upon. It’s great team defense, and it’s great fundamental defense. That’s what I’m proud of.”
Neither team did much of anything in the first quarter, with the only notable play an interception by Wahlert’s Ian Takes with one second remaining in the quarter. The Eagles punted it right back after a three-and-out.
It worked to their benefit, though, as Takes blocked Xavier’s next punt attempt on the next drive, and senior safety Sam Timp scooped it up and galloped into the end zone for a Wahlert 7-0 lead.
Saints star running back Jack Lux started to find his groove on the next possession but Wahlert’s defense stiffened and the Saints settled for a failed 44-yard field goal attempt.
Xavier busted loose on their next drive as Lux weaved and grooved for runs of 11, 12, and a 35-yard touchdown run that tied the game 7-7 going into the half.
Xavier pulled ahead early in the second half as quarterback Jaxon Rexroth faked a handoff for a 56-yard gain that set up his 1-yard score on the next play for a 14-7 lead.
The Eagles defense didn’t let it faze them, however as they forced stopped the Saints on fourth down on their next possession. Their offense just couldn’t get anything goingand punted on their next two possessions.
In the fourth quarter, Wahlert quarterback Bryce Rudiger, who had completed just one pass to that point, tossed a 67-yard pass to Carson Cummer in stride for a tying score with 7:19 left in the game.
“We needed a big play and we got it,” Marshall said. “We went back to the well and ran the same play we ran last week (in a victory over Decorah). We said at halftime that we were going to empty the tank and use every play we had. We emptied it out and we hit one.”
The Saints chewed up nearly 5 minutes of the clock and nearly 80-yards of offense on the next possession of 12-play drive that resulted in a go-ahead 33 yard field goal by Lincoln Oakley.
Wahlert got the ball back with 2:47 to go in the game, but could not convert on a fourth-and-one, essentially ending the game.
“They didn’t give up and they believed,” an emotional Marshall said. “The senior class has been outstanding as far as jumping in with two feet with my vision and I couldn’t be more proud with the effort they showed tonight. We weren’t intimidated, and we went toe-to-toe with them. We knew it was going to be a battle. It just didn’t work out in out favor tonight.”
The Eagles amassed just 126 yards of total offense. Gabe Anstoetter had 45 yards on 17 carries, while Rudiger was 2-for-10 passing for 87 yards.
Lux rushed for 163 yards for Xavier.
Wahlert ended its season at 6-3 but has a lot to be proud of in a resurgent year.
They accomplished their first playoff victory since 2008, had their highest winning percentage in 13 seasons, had a signature victory last week against highly favored Decorah and nearly topped that against Xavier.
“This solidifies that Wahlert football is back on the map, Marshall said.” The senior class was just outstanding. “I’d like to think that we’re gonna be a team to be reckoned with in the future.