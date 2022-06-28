Bragging rights between the area’s two semi-pro baseball leagues will be on the line again Saturday, July 9 in the 36th annual Telegraph Herald All-Star Game at Worthington, Iowa.
A year ago, the Prairie League edged the Eastern Iowa Hawkeye League, 4-2, also in Worthington. The EIHL still leads the series, 10-7, since the format shifted from North vs. South.
Here are the starters and reserves for each team:
EASTERN IOWA HAWKEYE LEAGUE
Manager: Brett LaMere (Key West)
STARTING LINEUP
Pitcher: Anthony Ruden (Key West)
Catcher: Layne Boyer (Rickardsville)
First base: Chad Crabill (Key West)
Second base: Ryan Manternach (Monticello)
Shortstop: Alex Vaassen (Farley)
Third base: Seamus O’Connor (Worthington)
Left field: Max Pins (Farley)
Centerfield: Riley LeGrand (Dyersville)
Right field: Bryce Simon (Cascade)
Designated hitter: Sam Vorwald (Rickardsville)
RESERVES
Cascade: Brock Simon, Connor Grant
Dubuque Budweisers: Cody Beck
Dyersville: Tony Offerman, Cam Krapfl
Farley: Derek Hardin
Key West: Jake Blunt
Rickardsville: Ian Meyer
Worthington: Shawn Deutmeyer, Ben Ogden
PRAIRIE LEAGUE
Managers: Isaac Sturm & Chase Keuter (Bellevue)
STARTING LINEUP
Pitcher: Max Hoffman (Bernard)
Catcher: Ben Hefel (Peosta)
First base: Tyler Ernzen (Holy Cross)
Second base: Jarred Koos (Bellevue)
Shortstop: Johnny Blake (Dubuque Packers)
Third base: Luke Pothoff (Balltown)
Left field: Mitch Kramer (Epworth)
Centerfield: Isaac Evans (Zwingle)
Right field: Nicholas Kluesner (East Dubuque)
Designated hitter: Kevin Tucker (Pleasant Grove)
RESERVES
Balltown: Kyle Behnke
Bellevue: Isaac Sturm, Chase Keuter
Bernard: Riley Reed
Dubuque Packers: Jakob Kirman
East Dubuque: Ben Kettering
Epworth: Mitch Gansen
Peosta: Kyle Lehmann
Pleasant Grove: Marshall McCarty
Zwingle: Maguire Fitzgerald
HALL OF FAME INDUCTIONS
The Dubuque County Baseball Hall of Fame will induct six players, one umpire and one special contributor during ceremonies surrounding the All-Star Game on July 8-9.
The players include Terry Steffen, of Farley; Jack Gansemer, of Balltown; Marty Pitz, of Zwingle; Tony Potts, of Dubuque; the late Tim Dolphin, of Cascade; and Bob Breitbach, of Rickardsville. J.L. Brimeyer, of Dubuque, will enter the Hall of Fame as an umpire, and the honorary contributor is Peosta’s Gary McAndrew.
The 36th annual induction dinner/program will take place on Friday, July 8 at Happy’s Place in Key West, Iowa. The Hall of Famers will also be honored at the All-Star Game.
Anyone wishing to purchase tickets for the Friday night festivities can contact Rich Knepper at 563- 590-6045. The meal/program tickets cost $20.
