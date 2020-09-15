Western Dubuque and Dubuque Wahlert have grown accustomed to playing against the best players and teams in the state.
While the team standings may be a bit misleading after the opening round of the Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Divisional meet on Monday, the Bobcats and Golden Eagles are right in the hunt and ready to make their move in home territory.
Jax Stelzer fired a 3-over par 75 to finish fourth overall, leading the Bobcats to a 319 and fourth place in the standings out of six teams at Pheasant Ridge Golf Course in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
“We shot a 319 and walked away a little disappointed,” Bobcats coach Ben Wilson said. “I mean to shoot a 319, we’re disappointed but it’s hard to be mad about that.”
Cedar Falls leads the pack, shooting a 307 on its home course. Linn-Mar had a 308, with Cedar Rapids Washington in third with 315. Cedar Rapids Prairie is fifth and Wahlert sixth, both with 323s, leaving it as anyone’s title to take in the final round.
Iowa City High and Iowa City Liberty did not compete due to their school district currently having online-only courses. The MVC super meet — which normally acts as the first of three rounds for the divisional titles — was canceled this season.
“Our side of the conference is so difficult,” Wilson said. “Most of the best teams in the league are on our side, and we’re right there with them. I mean you have Cedar Falls, Linn-Mar, Prairie and Wahlert. It’s so tough. But the next half of play is on our home course and the guys are looking forward to that.”
Davis Stelzer was eighth for the Bobcats with a 76. Jackson Webber and Karson Skrtich both added 84s.
Wahlert was fronted by Ben Vaassen’s sixth-place 75. Charlie Becker added an 81, with Ben Cummer shooting an 83 and Nick Splinter firing an 84.
“Our division, with those six teams, you just know it’s going to be great competition,” Wahlert coach Dan Mulligan said. “Those teams today are all in the top 15 or so in the state I believe. We’re excited to play that kind of competition and can’t wait for the next round.”
Dubuque Hempstead and Dubuque Senior will play the first round of the Valley Divisional meet today at Finkbine Golf Course in Iowa City.
The final divisional rounds will both be held on Monday, Sept. 28, with the Mississippi at Thunder Hills Country Club in Peosta and the Valley at The Meadows in Asbury.