The Dubuque Saints finished out the Midwest High School Hockey League regular season with a pair of home victories against Ames this weekend.
Landyn Foht scored a pair of goals and added an assist on Sunday morning to lead the Saints to a 5-1 victory. Connor Lucas contributed a goal and a pair of assists, while Owen King and Tyler White each had a goal and an assist.
Joseph Ross also picked up an assist for Dubuque, which bolted to a 4-0 lead. Jack Leverton stopped 11 shots to earn the win.
On Saturday afternoon, Lucas scored a King- and Foht-assisted goal with 6 seconds remaining in regulation to lift Dubuque to a 3-2 victory. Beau Baker and Blake Sieverding staked the Saints to a 2-0 lead in the first period before the Little Cyclones responded with a pair to tie it.
Colt Kuehn had an assist, and Braden Hathaway made 16 stops to earn the victory.
Dubuque finished with an 11-19-2 record for 10th place in the 13-team MHSHL.
COLLEGE BOWLING
Clarke men finish 4th — At Des Moines: Clarke University placed fourth at the Heart of America Conference tournament. The Pride’s 4,566 pins was the second best result coming out of Saturday’s Baker games, trailing only William Penn’s 4,926 and finishing 19 ahead of Grand View.
Clarke beat Missouri Valley in the opener of bracket play but fell to Grand View in the semifinals. The Pride then beat Baker and fell to Peru State to settle for fourth place.
Clarke’s Brendan Holl was named to the all-conference first team on Sunday.
Pride women 4th — At Des Moines: The Clarke women also placed fourth at the conference tournament after posting the fourth-best score in qualifying. The Pride swept Culver-Stockton in the first round and lost to top-seeded Baker before beating Peru State in the consolation bracket and falling to Grand View.
Clarke’s Mackenzie Blagojevic earned second-team all-conference honors.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Clarke 12, Morningside 3 — At Omaha, Neb.: Jordan Sadovia and Maquire Fitzgerald collected three hits each and drove in a pair as the Pride pounded out 12 hits. Cascade native Bryce Simon added a pair of hits and three RBIs, while Jake Fiorito scattered three hits in four innings for the win.
Clarke 3, Dakota State 1 — At Omaha, Neb.: Taiga Sato hit a two-run home run in the third inning, and Victor Lara tripled in a run for the Pride. Bailin Markridge and Lara had two hits each in support of Brendan Bolly and Isaac Rohde, who combined on a three-hitter in the seven inning contest.
Loras 11, Augustana 8 — At Jacksonville, Ill.: Max Cullen, Daniel Rogers, Dylan Pardoe and Ryan Wohlers had two hits each, Rogers drove in three runs and Cullen added two RBIs in the season-opening win.
Loras 6, Illinois College 2 — At Jacksonville, Ill.: Dakota Church had a pair of hits and a pair of RBIs, and Pardoe collected two more hits as the Duhawks improved to 2-0. Julian Lopez earned the win in relief.
Dubuque 19, Waynesburg 4 — At Auburndale, Fla.: Cole DeStefanis had four hits, Hunter Martindale had three hits and five RBIs, and Colton Pfeifer added three hits in the romp.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Clarke drops pair — At Kissimmee, Fla.: Clarke dropped a 3-0 decision to Michigan-Dearborn and an 11-8 decision to Cleary (Mich.) to finish 1-5 in Florida. Lindsey Herrmann had a pair of hits in each game, and Elizabeth Leverton had a pair against Cleary.