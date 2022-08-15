MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Tony Jackson Jr. made it 2-for-3 this weekend on the Lucas Oil Midwest Late Model Racing Association tour.
The Lebanon, Mo., driver secured his second feature win on the final night of a three-race swing through Eastern Iowa ny taking the main event a Maquoketa Speedway on Saturday night. It was also his second straight win at Maquoketa.
Jackson started second and followed pole sitter Chris Simpson, of Oxford, Iowa, for the first seven laps before taking the lead. Once in front, Jackson would lead the rest of the way to the checkered flag.
Chris Simpson never let Jackson out of his sight and finished in second place, about half a second behind the winner. Frank Heckenast Jr., of Frankfort, Ill., finished in third place after starting fifth. And Friday night winner Spencer Diercks, of Davenport, Iowa, finished fourth, followed by Chad Simpson, of Mount Vernon, Iowa, in fifth.
Jeff Larson, of Freeport, Ill., won the IMCA Modified feature. Larson drove from pole to victory lane finishing a full straightaway ahead of second place Charlie Mohr. Chris Zogg took third. Travis Denning and Brad Dierks were fourth and fifth.
Joe Zrostlik, of Long Grove, Iowa, won the IMCA Stock Car feature, while Jerry Miles, of Bernard, Iowa, took second. Shane Paris, of Muscatine, Iowa, beat Jacob Arp, of Donahue, Iowa, for the IMCA SportMod feature win. And Michael Weber, of Marion, Iowa, won in the INEX Legends.
