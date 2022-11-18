Jayden Jubenvill received the Riese Gaber stamp of approval for the second time in a matter of months.
Gaber, tabbed the “Signature Saint” during his two-year tenure in Dubuque, first recommended Jubenvill to the Fighting Saints for a roster spot this season. And, most recently, he put in a good word with the University of North Dakota.
Jubenvill this week verbally committed to play for the Fighting Hawks following his tenure in Dubuque. But, he might not have the opportunity to skate on the same team with Gaber, one of the top NHL free-agent juniors in college hockey.
“Riese is a great guy all around, he’s helped me out quite a bit along the way, and I really appreciate it,” Jubenvill, 19, said. “North Dakota is obviously a great program that’s known for its winning ways and treating their players like an NHL organization. The facilities are unbelievable and the coaching staff does a great job. I’m really excited to be a part of it, and I’m grateful to Riese for putting in a good word for me, both here in Dubuque and at North Dakota.”
Jubenville grew up in the small Manitoba town of Gilbert Plains and spent much of his formative years hanging around his cousin, former Cedar Rapids defenseman Tyler Jubenville, who recently concluded his collegiate career at Bemidji State University. Tyler Jubenvill and Gaber were pretty much inseparable best friends.
“Tyler was probably more of an influence on me, just because he was a defenseman,” Jayden Jubenvill said. “But, hanging around both of them, I obviously saw what kind of work it took to get to the next level.”
Jayden Jubenvill followed in Gaber’s footsteps by playing for the Parkland Rangers AAA program and later the Dauphin Kings of the Manitoba Jr. Hockey League. Coincidentally, both were selected in the third round of the USHL Draft by Dubuque.
The 5-foot-11, 187-pound left-shot defenseman has contributed six assists in 11 games for the Saints. He also ranks second on the team with a plus-3 rating.
“Jayden does such a great job in the way he defends and the way he moves the puck North quickly,” Saints coach Kirk MacDonald said. “He’s not on our power play right now, but he has really good offensive instincts and makes great reads without sacrificing the defensive side of the game.
“He’s always in the right position and he works his bag off. He’s a guy you want on your team every night when you’re trying to win a championship. It’s a no-brainer that he gets an opportunity like this.”
Much like Gaber, Jubenvill said he wants to be completely ready for North Dakota. Gaber spent an extra season in Dubuque to continue his development, then became the USHL’s forward and player of the year.
“I’m not sure if it’ll be for next year or the year after. It all depends on how I do this year,” Jubenvill said. “I’m not opposed to coming back to Dubuque for another year to develop and become a better all-around defenseman. I know that second year helped Riese a lot.
“I still think I can get bigger and stronger and just work on the craft of being a better defenseman. I can do a better job of getting pucks through and breaking the puck out of my own zone, plus you can always improve your shot and your stickhandling. I want to make an impact when I get there.”
Jubenvill became the eighth and final Saints defenseman to make a college commitment. The list includes Will Staring (Air Force), Max Burkholder and Fisher Scott (Colorado College), Caelum Dick (Denver), Trevor Taulien (Ferris State), Lucas St. Louis (Harvard) and Theo Wallberg (Ohio State).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.