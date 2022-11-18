jubenvill
Dubuque Fighting Saints defenseman Jayden Jubenvill this week committed to play for the University of North Dakota.

 Jimmy Naprstek Dubuque Fighting Saints

Jayden Jubenvill received the Riese Gaber stamp of approval for the second time in a matter of months.

Gaber, tabbed the “Signature Saint” during his two-year tenure in Dubuque, first recommended Jubenvill to the Fighting Saints for a roster spot this season. And, most recently, he put in a good word with the University of North Dakota.

