The Dubuque Fighting Saints take a six-game home winning streak and a five-game overall winning streak into a home-and-home series with Green Bay this weekend. Here is a capsule look at the games:
GREEN BAY GAMBLERS (18-16-5) VS. FIGHTING SAINTS (28-9-1)
When: 7:05 p.m. tonight at Mystique Community Ice Center; 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Resch Center in Green Bay.
Media: SuperHits 106.1 FM, superhits106.com and HockeyTV.com.
Season series: The Saints swept a home-and-home, 3-2 in Green Bay and 7-2 in Dubuque, on Dec. 13-14. This weekend will conclude the season series.
Outlook: The Saints owns the USHL’s longest active winning streak and have gone 8-2 in their last 10 games, the best such streak in the league. Chicago and Sioux Falls have seven wins in their last 10. The Saints remain the USHL’s top defense, allowing 89 goals, while the offense ranks third with 148 goals scored (Chicago has 182 and Team USA has 156). Green Bay owns the sixth-best defense (120 goals against) and seventh-best offense (132 goals for) … The Saints are just six points behind Chicago in the Eastern Conference and 12 ahead of third-place Team USA. Green Bay’s 6-3-1 stretch has pushed the Gamblers into fourth in the East, four points behind Team USA and one ahead of Muskegon … Dubuque’s twin brothers, Ty and Dylan Jackson, rank 1-2 in USHL scoring with 48 and 47 points, respectively, while Chicago’s Sean Farrell is close behind at 46. Both twins played in their 100th USHL game Tuesday at Waterloo. Riese Gaber leads the USHL with 27 goals and ranks ninth with 41 points. Green Bay does not have a scorer in the top 20 … Dubuque’s Erik Portillo leads the USHL in goals against average (1.99) and save percentage (.920), while back-up Aidan McCarthy is seventh with a 2.70 GAA and 10th with a .901 save percentage. Green Bay’s Nicholas Grabko ranks fifth with a 2.66 GAA and fourth with a .914 save percentage.