Western Dubuque is a team still trying to find itself this year.
With various losses from graduation and transfers, the Bobcats’ inexperienced lineup is getting accustomed to high-level basketball throughout the early part of the season.
WD’s game against Black Hawk on Saturday at the Wendy’s/MidWestOne Classic was an expert lesson in it from the Warriors.
Defending Wisconsin Division 5 state champ and top-ranked Black Hawk suffocated the young Bobcats with a full-court man-to-man defense that created 18 turnovers and sparked a crucial 24-1 run in the second quarter that sank the Bobcats, 68-28, at the Loras College Athletic & Wellness Center.
“We have a lot of players that are stepping into roles that they haven’t had to fill in the past,” WD coach Amy Ostwinkle said. “There are some growing pains, and you’re going to have that no matter what team you have to start the season. We’re still trying to figure some things out.”
Black Hawk (3-0) started the game on a 7-0 run, but WD’s Maddy Maahs scored inside and Jenna Fiedler swished a 3-pointer to make it 7-5. Fielder led the Bobcats (2-4) with 11 points.
It was all Warriors from there, as they closed the first quarter on a 14-3 spurt and then went on the game-changing run in the second quarter to take a commanding 45-9 lead at the half.
“We knew coming into the game that it was going to be tough,” Ostwinkle said. “They have a relentless press that doesn’t quit. If you don’t have that one player that can break that down, it’s going to be hard to be successful.”
Hannah Butler scored a game-high 22 points for Black Hawk, while Natalie Leuzinger — a soon to-be preferred walk-on at the University of Wisconsin — added 13 points.
Western Dubuque finally hit double digits on a Sierra Hill free throw at the 5:20 mark of the third quarter, and a jumper by Maddie Harris at the 2:00 mark of the third gave the Bobcats their first field goal since late in the first quarter.
“I thought we had a good start and we held our own to start the game,” Ostwinkle said. “But once we lost our legs and they wore us down a little bit, that’s when our decision making becomes more questionable. We have to learn from this. Right now, it’s not about what the record is, but more about just progressing as a team.”