When Kendrick Watkins-Hogue finally slipped on his Dubuque Senior basketball jersey once again, a calming feeling came over him.
“It was home,” he said.
After more than a month on the bench — deemed ineligible by the Iowa High School Athletic Association — and watching his Rams teammates get out to a 2-4 start in his warm-up gear, Watkins-Hogue was cleared to return to action. It wasn’t as easy as a snap of the fingers and the Rams were great again, but the 6-foot-1 senior forward has found his way to becoming a high-octane spark the program needed to get back to playing “Senior basketball.”
“When I got back, I had to get going and help let everyone know that we’re on a roll now,” Watkins-Hogue said.
After a 3-8 start to the season, the Rams (12-8) have won nine straight games and are red hot entering the Iowa state tournament on Wednesday. No. 8-seed Senior faces No. 1 Cedar Falls (19-0) in a Class 4A quarterfinal at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
The turnaround by the entire team is undeniable, and so is the importance of what Watkins-Hogue brings to the table on both ends of the floor having led to such success.
“We are overjoyed, because everybody doubted us,” Watkins-Hogue said. “Everybody doubted us (against Hempstead), everybody doubted us (against North Scott). We can be the underdogs, but at the end of the day we like to come out and show people what we can do. We don’t like to talk. We come out and show our actions and our actions prove everything.”
Watkins-Hogue — signed to play NCAA Division II football this fall at Wayne State — last year moved back to his original hometown of Galesburg, Ill., to finish his high school career with his native classmates. However, when courses were moved strictly online and sports seasons moved or canceled all together, he made the decision to return to Senior with the hope of returning for the basketball season.
“He’s just an unbelievable person and an unbelievable player,” Senior coach Wendell Eimers said. “He’s a real nice athlete to have out there on the floor. He’s quick and just gets his hands on so many basketballs. And he’s such an underrated passer, too.”
Forced to watch from the bench for the first month of the season, Watkins-Hogue could do nothing but observe as his teammates stumbled out of the gates. He knew he wasn’t the lone solution, but he did believe that he could go a long way in getting the team back on track.
“That was probably the worst feeling of my life,” Watkins-Hogue said. “Being on the bench, just watching, not being able to help my team. It hurt. I did as much as I could in practice, trying to help them with scouting and everything. Being on the bench is something I’m not accustomed to.”
Watkins-Hogue returned at home on Jan. 12 against Cedar Rapids Xavier in a 50-46 loss. Two games later, he was back in the starting lineup. But it wasn’t a quick fix — the Rams lost four of their first five games with him back on the floor.
“He’s a senior with a lot of experience from last year,” fellow senior forward Tyler Schuster said. “We weren’t used to playing without him. When he came back, it took a game or so to get the rhythm going, but with him back everything started clicking again.”
Starting with a 69-41 runaway win at Iowa City West on Feb. 2, the Rams have been racking up nothing but wins. Watkins-Hogue is averaging 10.1 points, 2.4 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 2 steals per game since returning, while the energy and confidence amongst the team has appeared to reach new heights.
“It picked up pretty quick,” Watkins-Hogue said. “Cain (McWilliams) and I work out all the time, playing basketball. We’re cousins, so our chemistry has always been there. When we got back out on the court together, it was just us. Giving each other energy and the team picked up on it.”
Barely more than a month ago, the Rams were 3-8 and heading toward a first-round playoff exit. In a matter of days, No. 1 Cedar Falls is going to have to figure out how to slow this team on the state stage.
“It took us a little while,” Eimers said. “When Kendrick came back, it took time to figure out our bench and getting the lineup to work out. But we’ve figured it out and I’m just really proud of this team right now.”