A 14-year-old swimmer with ties to Dubuque continues to break records while living in Puerto Rico.
Miriam Sheehan recently broke her own Puerto Rican national record in the women’s 50 butterfly for the second time in three months. She swam a lifetime best of 26.82 to break 27 seconds for the first time in her career and qualify fifth into the event semifinals at the 2019 World Junior Championships.
Sheehan’s meet entry time was put in at 27.59, however according to the Puerto Rican federation, she went 27.39 on June 22 of this year to set the former national record.
Sheehan was formerly under American nationality and competed in Phoenix before representing Puerto Rico. As a 10U swimmer, Sheehan was an unstoppable force and broke numerous national age group records. Her seven national age group marks in the butterfly and backstroke events have yet to be broken. If Sheehan were still to represent the USA, she would have been the second-fastest 14-year-old 50 fly performer in the last decade.
In the last year, Sheehan has made her mark in the Puerto Rican national age and senior records. She currently holds five 13-14 age group records in sprint freestyle, butterfly and backstroke events. Along with her 50 fly national record, Sheehan also holds the 50 back record at 29.24.
Sheehan is the daughter of Jim Sheehan, who swam at Dubuque Senior before graduating in 1996 and competing at Iowa State University, and the former Carolyn Hail, who excelled in track and field at Dubuque Hempstead.
HENRY NAMED MVP OF PERFECT GAME EVENT
Andrue Henry, a senior at Dubuque Hempstead, earned MVP honors this weekend at the Perfect Game WWBA Midwest Labor Day Classic at Prospect Meadows Sports Complex in Marion, Iowa. He led Iowa Select to a runner-up finish in the 10-team tournament, which featured players in the 2020 graduating class from Minnesota, Nebraska and Iowa.
The Kirkwood Community College commit hit .533 with eight hits, including two doubles, seven RBI and three runs scored on his way to being named the MVP of the Upperclass Division. On the mound, Henry tossed a five-inning complete game shutout while striking out 11 batters and scattering two hits.
DATE SELECTED FOR ALTHOFF GAME
The 18th annual Scott Althoff Memorial Alumni Game will take place at 10 a.m. Sept. 14 at McAleece Sports Complex in Dubuque. The game, which has been switched from a baseball format to softball, serves as a reunion for Dubuque Senior alumni, and proceeds from the event fund a scholarship in Althoff‘s name.
Cost is $25 for participants, who receive a game t-shirt, and $5 for spectators. Two games will be played if numbers warrant it. For more information, contact Tim Felderman at 563-599-0211 or via email at tfelderman@dbqschools.org.
Althoff, a 1997 graduate of Senior, played on the Rams’ only Mississippi Valley Conference baseball championship team in school history during his junior season. In the summer of 2002, he died as a result of a hit-and-run accident near LaMotte, Iowa. He was 23. No charges have been filed.