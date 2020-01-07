They put up video game numbers and, more often than not, led their teams to the state tournament.
The Telegraph Herald’s Baseball Players of the Decade include the 11 players who were selected as TH Player of the Year during their careers. Here is a capsule look at the Players of the Decade, in alphabetical order:
ERIC DESOUSA
School — Dyersville Beckman
Player of the Year — 2009 (as a junior)
Resume — The right-handed pitcher and infielder went 8-4 with a 1.19 ERA, 4 saves and 117 strikeouts in 70 innings of work as a senior and also hit .381 with 33 RBIs. He earned second-team all-state from the Iowa Newspaper Association and the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association, as well as first-team all-Northeast District in Class 2A and first-team all-WaMaC Conference.
Quote — “We saw an awful lot of great baseball players down at the state tournament, so to be considered as one of the best and in that class is a pretty cool honor.” — DeSousa
CALVIN HARRIS
School — Western Dubuque
Player of the Year — 2018 and 2019
Resume — Through his junior season, the catcher/pitcher has batted .375 (174-for-464) with 31 doubles, 16 triples, 16 home runs, 176 RBIs and 20 strikeouts while going 11-2 with an 0.91 ERA, 172 strikeouts, 91 2/3 innings. The Gatorade Iowa Player of the Year is also a three-time member of the IHSBCA All-State Super Team. The University of Mississippi signee was a Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Division Player of the Year in 2019 and an Iowa Print Sports Writers Association first-team all-stater.
Quote — “He’s just a flat-out gamer on the field, and he’s an awesome guy off it. He’s such an unselfish player who really only cares about helping his team win.” — WD teammate Sam Goodman
TRACE HOFFMAN
School — Cascade
Player of the Year — 2016
Resume — The pitcher/shortstop,earned Iowa Newspaper Association Class 2A first-team all-state, Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association first-team all-state, IHSBCA first-team all-Northeast District and first-team all-River Valley Conference honors after going 8-2 with a 0.78 ERA, 65 strikeouts and 16 walks in 62 2/3 innings as a senior. He had a .391 batting average (50-for-128), 6 doubles, 24 RBIs. In his career he went 20-4 with a 0.88 ERA and 157 strikeouts in150 innings while posting a .375 batting average (135-for-360) with 73 RBIs and 45 stolen bases.
Quote — “People think of him as being really quiet, which he is, but he certainly can turn it on when he needs to. That’s something we really noticed in our dugout this season.” — Cascade coach Roamn Hummel
JOEY LEHMANN
School — Dyersville Beckman
Player of the Year — 2013
Resume — The left-handed pitcher earned a spot on the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association All-State Super Team, was captain of the Iowa Newspaper Association Class 2A all-state team, and earned first-team all-Northeast District and first-team all-WaMaC Conference honors as a senior after going 13-0,with a 0.51 ERA (seven earned runs in 97 innings), 135 strikeouts and 34 walks. He batted .314 (39-for-124) with 36 RBIs, and delivered the game-winning hit in two of the Blazers’ four postseason victories. He compiled a 22-0 record, 0.66 ERA and 201 strikeouts in 149 innings during his two seasons on the varsity while winning two state championships.
Quote — “It’s amazing that he was able to go 22-0 the last two years, because, as our No. 1 starter, he was constantly facing other teams’ No. 1s, and we always got other teams’ best games. He has a laid-back attitude and not a whole lot bothers him, but, man, does he love to compete. And he loves to win.” — the late Tom Jenk Jr., Beckman coach
DEREK LIEURANCE
School — Cascade
Player of the Year — 2015
Resume — As a senior pitcher/infielder, he earned a spot on the IHSBCA All-State Super Team, was captain of the IHSBCA Class 2A all-state team, played in the IHSBCA All-Star Series, was INA Class 2A 1st-team all-state, Class 2A 1st-team all-Northeast District and a member of the River Valley Conference Elite Team. Lieurance led the Cougars with a .480 batting average (60-for-125) with 12 doubles, three triples and three home runs to go along with 40 RBIs. On the mound, he compiled a 7-1 record, 1.17 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 592/3 innings of work.
Quote — “This year was unbelievable. It means so much to me now, and I know it’s going to mean even more to me 10 years from now when we look back and realize everything this team accomplished. I’m glad I had an opportunity to be a part of something so special at our school and do it with some of my closest friends.” — Lieurance, on leading his team to the state semifinals for the first time in program history
ANDREW REDMAN
School — Hempstead
Player of the Year — 2010
Resume — As a senior, he was MVC Mississippi Division Player of the Year, and Iowa Newspaper Association first-team all-state in Class 4A, an Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association All-State Super Team member. He went 10-0 with a school-record 0.41 ERA in helping the Mustangs to the state semifinals.
Quote — “This is probably one of the biggest honors of the year for me, just because it’s an award I get to share with a teammate. It wasn’t just me. Without the guys behind me, no way I have the kind of numbers I had this year.” Redman, on sharing TH Player of the Year honors with Alex Timmerman
J.J. REIMER
School — Dubuque Wahlert
Player of the Year — 2011
Resume — As a senior catcher, he was unanimous first team all-Mississippi Valley Conference, Mississippi Division, Iowa Newspaper Association Class 3A first team all-state, Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Series selection and first team Class 3A all-Northeast District. He set school records with 62 hits and 63 RBIs and tied the school standard with 13 home runs while batting .477 (62-for-130) with 13 doubles.
Quote — “It seemed like I always came up with guys on base. Then it was my job to drive them in. It was an unbelievable lineup, up and down the order. They put me in a position where I could have the kind of year I had. No way I would have had the kind of year I had without my teammates.” — Reimer
AUSTIN SAVARY
School — Dubuque Wahlert
Player of the Year — 2017
Resume — Savary finished his senior season with a .400 batting average, (52-for-130), 16 doubles, 39 RBIs, 34 runs and 23 walks. He set a school record for pitching victories in a season by going 12-3 with a 1.01 ERA and 71 strikeout in 69 innings of work. He was Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Division Player of the Year; Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association Class 3A first-team all-Northeast District; IHSBCA All-State Super Team; Iowa Newspaper Association Class 3A firstteam all-state; IHSBCA All-Star Series.
Quote — “I was hoping I would have a chance to win the award, but I wouldn’t have been too upset if I didn’t because there were so many big names on the list. Considering all the great players up for it made it all the more special to win it.” – Savary, on being named MVC Mississippi Division athlete of the year from a pool of 11 unanimous all-division picks
NATE STEGER
School — Dyersville Beckman
Player of the Year — 2012
Resume — He went 6-1, with 6 saves, 1.86 ERA, 61 strikeouts, 25 walks, 56 1/3 innings as a senior and batted .451 (69-for-153) with 26 doubles, 3 triples, 6 home runs, 69 RBIs and was 12-for-12 in stolen bases in leading Beckman to its fourth state title. He was named to the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association All-State Super Team, Iowa Newspaper Association Class 2A 1st team all-state, Class 2A first team all-Northeast District, 1st team all-WaMaC Conference for third straight season and played in the IHSBCA All-Star Series.
Quote — “All the awards we’ve been getting since the season ended have been nice, but they don’t mean anything without that (championship) ring. I couldn’t have asked for a better way to end my high school career. I’ll never forget this summer.” — Steger
CHRIS TOMKINS
School — Dubuque Hempstead
Player of the Year — 2014
Resume — The pitcher/shortstop played in the IHSBCA All-Star Series and made INA Class 4A 1st-team all-state; Class 4A 1st-team all-Northeast District; Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Division first team as a senior. He posted a .329 batting average (50-for-152), 11 doubles, 1 home run, 26 RBI, 7-for-8 stolen bases, 22 walks while adding an 8-0 pitching record, 1.52 ERA, 41 strikeouts, 9 walks in 502/3 innings in helping Hempstead set a school wins record at 37-6 and reach the state semifinals.
Quote — “This was the best summer of my life, especially making it to state and breaking the school record. It was the most fun I’ve ever had playing baseball because it was such a great group of guys. I wouldn’t have wanted to go through it with any other group of guys.” — Tomkins
ALEX TIMMERMAN
School — Hempstead
Player of the Year — 2010
Resume — As a senior, he was first-team all-MVC Mississippi Division, Iowa Newspaper Association first-team all-state in Class 4A, and an Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association All-State Super Team member after batting .419 batting with a school-record 55 hits and 55 RBIs.
Quote — “We’ve been playing together since freshman year, and we’ve always kind of fed off each other. We hit together in the winter, and we pushed each other to get better. We knew the team was counting on us, and we tried to lead by example.” — Timmerman, on sharing TH Player of the Year honors with Redman