The No. 5-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes parlayed a dominant second quarter into a 51-14 victory over Maryland on Friday night in College Park, Md., to improve to 5-0 and 2-0 in the Big Ten Conference.
Quarterback Spencer Petras ran for two short touchdowns and passed for a third as Iowa rattled off 31 straight points in the second quarter to erase a 7-3 deficit. It was the most points in a quarter for Iowa since 2002 against Akron and its most in a Big Ten game since 1985 against Illinois.
The Hawkeyes took a 3-0 lead with 7:16 remaining in the opening quarter, when Caleb Shudak drilled a 41-yard field goal to cap a seven-play, 27-yard drive. But Maryland (4-1, 1-1) immediately answered, taking a 7-3 lead on Taulia Tagovailoa’s nine-yard touchdown pass to Chigoziem Okonkwo.
Just 3 seconds into the second quarter, Petras scored on a 1-yard keeper to cap an eight-play, 59-yard drive. The Terrapins’ Dontay Demus Jr. suffered a knee injury when he fumbled the ensuing kickoff deep in his own end of the field, and Petras hit Arland Bruce IV just 53 seconds later to make it 17-7.
Petras added a second 1-yard plunge with 10:53 remaining in the half to stretch the lead to 24-7.
Monte Pottebaum scored on a 2-yard run with 5:46 to play in the half to make it 31-7. Iowa had a fifth touchdown taken off the board due to an illegal block in the back and settled for Shudak’s 38-yard field goal with 29 seconds remaining to take a 34-7 lead into the break.
Petras hit Tyler Goodson with a 67-yard touchdown pass 2:11 into the third quarter to put the Hawkeyes ahead, 41-7. Four minutes later, Shudak hit his third field goal of the game, this time from 32 yards out.
Tagovailoa hit Rakim Jarrett for a 7-yard touchdown later in the quarter to end Iowa’s 41-point run. Iowa got that back early in the fourth, when Petras hit Tyrone Tracy for a 7-yard touchdown.