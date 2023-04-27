05212022-statetrackfinals2022-19-sg.JPG
Buy Now

Dubuque Hempstead’s Keelee Leitzen will be among the local distance running favorites at the Drake Relays this weekend.

 Stephen Gassman Telegraph Herald

Area prep track and field athletes are set to compete against Iowa’s elite as high school events in the 113th Drake Relays kick off today inside the Blue Oval at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.

Here is a look at athletes competing this weekend from schools within the Telegraph Herald’s coverage area:

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.