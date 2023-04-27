Area prep track and field athletes are set to compete against Iowa’s elite as high school events in the 113th Drake Relays kick off today inside the Blue Oval at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Here is a look at athletes competing this weekend from schools within the Telegraph Herald’s coverage area:
DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD
Boys qualifiers — John Maloney (1,600, 3,200)
Girls qualifiers — Keelee Leitzen (800, 1,500); 4x100; 4x400; 4x800; sprint medley
Outlook — Entering as the top seed in the 1,500, and the No. 2 seed in the 800, Leitzen has a real shot at claiming two individual golds. She will also run as part of the defending Drake champion and top-seeded 4x800 squad that is a heavy favorite to repeat as gold medalist after posting the state’s best time by a long shot earlier this season. Maloney is seeded 20th in the 1,600 and 17th in the 3,200.
DUBUQUE SENIOR
Boys qualifiers — 4x100; Cohen Pfohl (shot put)
Girls qualifiers — Leah Klapatauskas (1,500)
Outlook — Pfohl, a senior, will be making his debut at Drake after punching his ticket on the final night of qualifying last Thursday with his best toss of the season. He is seeded 14th in the shot put competition. Klapatauskas placed 12th last year in the 3,000 and is seeded 17th in this year’s 1,500.
DUBUQUE WAHLERT
Boys qualifiers — Ryan Brosius (100); 4x100; Duke Faley (discus, shot put)
Girls qualifiers — Meghan McDonald (100); Rylee Steffen (100); 4x100; 4x200; 4x400; sprint medley
Outlook — On the heels of his best discus toss of the season, Faley enters Drake boasting the second-best mark in the state and eyeing a gold medal. He also holds the sixth-best mark in the shot put with high hopes in that event. McDonald is seeded sixth and Steffen 11th in the 100, so each is eyeing that podium. The girls 4x200, 4x400 and sprint medley are seeded no lower than seventh. Expect some noise from the always dangerous Golden Eagles’ girls relay teams. Brosius is seeded 11th in the boys 100.
WESTERN DUBUQUE
Boys qualifiers — Ashton Hogrefe (110 hurdles); 4x100; 4x200; 4x400; shuttle hurdle relay; distance medley; Daviyon Gaston (long jump)
Girls qualifiers — Brynn Walters (100); Ava Ramler (100); 4x100; 4x200
Outlook — Walters (10th, 100) and Gaston (eighth, high jump) are the Bobcats’ top-ranked individuals competing this weekend and are in good positions for podium finishes. WD’s four boys relay teams are seeded no lower than 12th in each event and could be making a push for the medal stand. Hogrefe is 24th in the 110 hurdles; Ramler is seeded 30th in the girls 100.
CASCADE
Boys qualifiers — 4x100
Girls qualifiers — Devin Simon (100 hurdles, 400 hurdles); 4x100; shuttle hurdle relay
Outlook — The girls shuttle hurdle relay team is seeded 12th in a loaded field of predominantly Class 4A schools, an impressive feat in itself just to be among the field of 16. Simon is seeded ninth individually in the 400 hurdles, and 29th in the 100 hurdles. The girls 4x100 squad is seeded 73rd, while the boys 4x100 is 91st.
MAQUOKETA
Boys qualifiers — 4x100; Tye Hardin (high jump)
Girls qualifiers — Taylor Wing (100); 4x100; 4x200
Outlook — Hardin is seeded 16th in the boys high jump and Wing 23rd in the girls 100. The girls 4x100 and 4x200 have broken school records this season and will be strong for quite a while. The 4x100 team is seeded 37th in a 96-team field; the 4x200 is seeded 23rd. The Cardinals boys 4x100 team is seeded 78th.
MAQUOKETA VALLEY
Girls qualifier — Erin Knipper (shot put)
Outlook — Knipper, a senior, is among the 24 best shot-putters in the state, qualifying as the 21st seed in her final prep season.
