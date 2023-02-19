Jacob Fowler won a battle of goaltenders who shared the United States Hockey League lead in shutouts to give the Youngstown Phantoms a weekend sweep of the Dubuque Fighting Saints.
Fowler stopped all 16 shots faced to earn his fifth clean sheet of the season and lead Youngstown to a 1-0 victory on Saturday night in Youngstown, Ohio. Marcus Brannman, who has four shutouts this season, stopped 28 shots in defeat.
The third-place Phantoms (22-13-4-1), who earned a 6-3 decision in the series opener on Friday night, have won four of the first five games in the seven-game season series and opened up a seven point lead on Dubuque (20-17-3-1) in the USHL’s Eastern Conference. The Saints have lost three straight and had a chance to catch the Phantoms with a sweep.
“We were engaged the entire game, but, honestly, we just kind of ran out of gas,” Saints coach Kirk MacDonald said. “It was tough getting anything going tonight. It wasn’t there. We had good intentions and we worked, but we had a hard time sustaining any pressure.
“They’re a big team, and they get up and down the ice pretty well. This league is hard to play with 11 forwards in back-to-back games when you’re trying to create offense.”
The Saints played without forwards Owen Michaels, Oliver Moberg and Shawn O’Donnell due to injury.
Saints coach Kirk MacDonald said O’Donnell had been discharged from the hospital Saturday morning after a scary on-ice accident the previous night. O’Donnell suffered a broken bone and required 60 stitches after a Phantoms players’ skate blade caught him between the eyes while O’Donnell dove for a loose puck in the goal crease.
After a scoreless first period, the Phantoms opened the scoring with a 4-on-4 goal at the 8:45 mark of the middle frame. Andon Cerbone got behind the Dubuque defense on a 2-on-1 and scored his 16th goal of the season into a wide-open net on a tap-in set up from Jake Rozzi.
The Saints’ best chance of the period came roughly eight minutes later, when Brayden Morrison broke loose in coverage for a short breakaway on goalie Jacob Fowler. Defenseman Brandon Svoboda took away the chance with a hooking penalty, and the Saints failed to capitalize on the ensuing power play.
Dubuque’s best chance in the third period came with just 2:17 remaining in regulation. Mikey Burchill wired a one-timer from the right faceoff circle, but Fowler made the save to stop a brief Saints surge.
The Saints pulled Brannman in favor of a sixth attacker one the ensuing faceoff and made a frantic push for the tying goal.
The Saints return home Friday night to face the last-place Madison Capitols for the front end of a home-and-home series. The teams haven’t met since Nov. 4, when Dubuque rolled to a 10-2 victory in its home opener.
