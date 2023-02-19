Jacob Fowler won a battle of goaltenders who shared the United States Hockey League lead in shutouts to give the Youngstown Phantoms a weekend sweep of the Dubuque Fighting Saints.

Fowler stopped all 16 shots faced to earn his fifth clean sheet of the season and lead Youngstown to a 1-0 victory on Saturday night in Youngstown, Ohio. Marcus Brannman, who has four shutouts this season, stopped 28 shots in defeat.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.