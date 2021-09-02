UW-Platteville couldn’t be more ready for this moment.
While other area NCAA Division III football programs played shortened seasons last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference canceled the 2020 football season, leaving the Pioneers out in the cold.
So, roughly 670 days since their last live game action, the Pioneers are amped up for what should be an electric season opener tonight under the lights at Pioneer Stadium.
Here is a capsule look at the 2021 UW-Platteville football team:
Coach — Mike Emendorfer (22nd season, 108-104)
Last season — Canceled (finished 7-3 in 2019)
Season opener — Tonight vs. East Texas Baptist, 6 p.m., Pioneer Stadium
Key offensive players — Colin Schuetz (Sr., QB), Donald Allender (Sr., WR), Carter Brehm (Sr., OL), Brett Burant (Sr., OL), Brandt Stare (Jr., WR), Andrew Schweigert (Jr., K)
Key defensive players — Logan Ketelhut (Sr., DL), Aiden Tyk (Jr., DB), Drew Hoff (Sr., DB), Justin Blazek (Soph., DL), Hunter Grams (Sr., P)
Outlook — The Pioneers have received the honor of kicking off the long-awaited 2021 season for WIAC teams, hosting East Texas Baptist tonight at Pioneer Stadium. The remaining teams in the league open the season on Saturday.
UW-Platteville will continue its uphill climb of breaking through the glass ceiling of league standings this fall, having most often than not finishing third over the past decade behind perennial powers UW-Whitewater and UW-Oshkosh. The Pioneers will play those programs in back-to-back weeks this season, certainly a tough task where the Pioneers will host the Titans on Oct. 2 before traveling to Whitewater a week later. The Pioneers are once again predicted to finish third in the conference, voted on by league coaches and sports information directors.
The strong points this fall for the Pioneers will be the offense (seven starters returning) and special teams (three back). Schuetz returns to lead the offense after passing for 2,873 yards and 25 touchdowns with six interceptions in 2019. Allender was second on the team two years ago with 776 yards receiving but led the way with nine touchdowns. Schuetz and Allender even combined for seven rushing scores. With a solid offensive line and the usual run of playmakers, the offense should keep pace after averaging 34.7 points per contest in 2019.
The biggest question mark for the Pioneers will be their defense, which allowed 21.7 points per game in 2019. However, nine starters are gone with only two back, so leadership from captains Hoff, Blazek and Ketelhut will be needed especially in the early part of the season, as it may take a few games to get the new-look defense totally in-sync.
Schedule — Sept. 2: EAST TEXAS BAPTIST; Sept. 11: at Bethel (Minn.); Sept. 18: at Franklin (Ind.); Oct. 2: UW-OSHKOSH; Oct. 9: at UW-Whitewater; Oct. 16: UW-LA CROSSE; Oct. 23: UW-STEVENS POINT; Oct. 30: at UW-River Falls; Nov. 6: at UW-Eau Claire; Nov. 13: UW-STOUT