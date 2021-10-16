IOWA CITY -- That groaning sound you heard Saturday?
That was Aidan O’Connell and David Bell hooking up for yet another long pass play in a critical situation.
That crashing sound?
It was a freight train, smashing through Kinnick Stadium and flattening No. 2-ranked Iowa’s dream of a perfect season.
That dream turned to nightmare on Saturday. Iowa’s hopes for a Big Ten West title and, potentially, its first trip to the College Football Playoff survived, barely. But Iowa’s flirtation in the national spotlight is over.
The Hawkeyes will drop outside of the top five, and potentially the top 10, after a 24-7 loss to unranked Purdue on Saturday.
Boilermakers quarterback O’Connell completed 30 of 40 passes for 375 yards and two touchdowns and Bell hauled in 11 passes for 240 yards and a 21-yard touchdown that gave Purdue a 24-7 lead with 12:29 remaining.
The Boilermakers (4-2, 2-1) won for the fourth time in five tries against Iowa, but this one was the biggest of them all.
Iowa (6-1, 3-1) had attained its highest national ranking since reaching No. 1 during the 1985 season. The Hawkeyes hadn’t been ranked as high as No. 2 since Nov. 26, 1985.
Iowa also saw its 12-game winning streak --- the fourth-longest in team history -- come to a crashing halt, and missed a chance to tie the program record with its 10th consecutive conference victory.
The Boilermakers improved to 6-10 all-time against teams ranked No. 2.
And that vaunted Iowa defense? It didn’t have much to say in the outcome.
The Hawkeyes were shredded by Purdue’s aerial attack. The Boilermakers converted 9 of 16 third-down attempts and outgained Iowa, 464-271.
Iowa has a bye week coming up to lick its wounds and assess what went wrong.
Iowa’s first foray into Purdue territory ended with Petras’ third interception of the season. The Hawkeyes’ first trip into the red zone culminated with a missed 25-yard field goal from Caleb Shudak.
The third time through was much, much better.
Ivory Kelly-Martin capped a nine-play, 80-yard drive with a 3-yard touchdown plunge, drawing Iowa even with Purdue at 7 after trailing for most of the first half.
Iowa faced a first-quarter deficit for the second consecutive week after Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O’Connell ran for a 6-yard score to cap a 10-play, 67-yard drive. Three different Purdue quarterbacks took snaps on the drive, including Jack Plummer, who has ties to Dubuque.
Plummer --- who ran for 20 yards and threw for 3 in the game --- was born in Dubuque before moving to Arizona with his mother. His father, Brad, still lives and works in Dubuque.
Purdue immediately retook the lead from Iowa, moving 75 yards in 10 plays as O’Connell hit TJ Sheffield for a 3-yard touchdown with just 19 seconds left in the first half.
Iowa was down a touchdown at halftime for the second consecutive week. The Hawkeyes trailed then-No. 4 Penn State, 17-10, at halftime last week before rallying for a 23-20 victory.
Purdue’s Mitchell Fineran tacked on a 31-yard field goal to open the second half and push the Boilermakers’ lead to 17-7.
Purdue was driving for a three-score lead and had a touchdown ruled in its favor on the field. But replay review overturned the call and rewarded the ball to Iowa after Sheffield fumbled just before the goal line. The ball bounced off the pylon for a touchback.
The turnover wasted a Purdue drive that burned nearly 7 minutes of clock and traveled 85 yards in 15 plays. The Boilermakers converted three third downs of 6 yards or longer on the drive.
But Petras was sacked on first and second down, threw incomplete on third down and the Hawkeyes punted it away on fourth.
O’Connell orchestrated a seven-play, 46-yard scoring drive to pound another nail in Iowa’s coffin. He connected with Bell with a 21-yard touchdown strike to Bell.
Kelly-Martin returned the ensuing kickoff to the Purdue 19-yard line, but Iowa failed to convert quarterback sneaks on third-and-2 and fourth-and-1, and turned the ball on downs at the Purdue 5 with 11:13 left.