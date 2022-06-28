Luke Merfeld picked up his second straight IMCA Late Model feature of the Dubuque Speedway season on Sunday.
The Dubuque native is the lone driver in the division with multiple wins this season. He also won on opening night.
On Sunday, he held off Bryce Garnhart, of Lanark, Ill., for the checkers in the 25-lap main event. Gage Neal, of Ely, Iowa, placed third, followed by Bobby Hansen, of Center Point, Iowa, and Joel Callahan, of Dubuque.
Jamie Pfeiffer, of Freeport, Ill., topped the 20-lap IMCA Modified feature by beating Tyler Madigan and Dustin Wilwert, both of Dubuque. Tyler Kleiner, of Dickeyville, Wis., finished fourth, and Matt Gansen, of Zwingle, Iowa, took fifth.
Jacob Ellithorpe, of Maquoketa, Iowa, earned his first 15-lap IMCA Stock Car feature win of the season. The top five included Joe Zrostlik (Long Grove, Iowa), Richard Nelson (Dyersville, Iowa), Dustin Vis (Martelle, Iowa) and Lee Kinsella (Peosta, Iowa).
Tyler Soppe, of Sherrill, Iowa, earned his first feature win in the 15-lap SportMod division. Jarrett Franzen (Maquoketa), Justin Becker (Bernard, Iowa), Jered Staver (Stockton, Ill.) and Bobby Taggart (Maquoketa) rounded out the top five.
David Crimmins, of Dubuque, collected his second 15-lap IMCA Hobby Stock checkered flag in three weeks by besting Greyson Markhardt, of Barneveld, Wis. Ryan Havel, of Lone Tree, Iowa, placed third, followed by Scott Wetter (Platteville, Wis.) and Jimmy Doescher (Hollendale, Wis.).
Chase Brunscheen, of Dyersville, picked up his second Sharp Mini Late Model feature in three attempts. Ethan Kammerude, of Hazel Green, Wis., placed second in the 10-lap feature, followed by Kyle Pearson (Maquoketa), Landon Bennett (Shullsburg, Wis.) and Ellie Schueller (Dubuque).
