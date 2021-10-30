When the Highland volleyball team ended Potosi’s season in sectionals on Thursday night, the Potosi/Cassville football team decided to return the favor on Friday.
Potosi/Cassville played in front most of the game and held off a rally from the second-ranked Cardinals, 38-35, in a Wisconsin Division 7 second-round playoff game in Highland, Wis., handing the hosts their only loss of the season.
Potosi/Cassville (10-1) led, 16-13, at the end of the first quarter, then built a 30-21 advantage by halftime. The defenses locked in more in the second half, but Potosi/Cassville took a 38-21 lead midway through the third quarter and held off a furious Highland (10-1) rally to advance to next week’s third round.
Forreston 22, Galena 14 — At Forreston, Ill.: The Pirates (5-5) gave the Cardinals (9-2) all they could handle in the opening round of the Illinois Class 1A playoffs. Galena pulled within 16-14 in the third quarter, and in the fourth turned the ball over on downs in Forreston territory while driving for the lead. The Cardinals added a touchdown and held off the Pirates in the final minutes.
West Delaware 48, Grinnell 0 — At Manchester, Iowa: Kyle Cole rushed for 136 yards and two touchdowns while passing for two more, and Wyatt Voelker rushed for 133 yards and two scores as the Hawks (9-1) blanked Grinnell (6-4) in an Iowa Class 3A second-round contest.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Clarke 85, Dakota State 68 — At Kehl Center: The NAIA No. 19-ranked Pride (2-0) used a crucial 21-8 run to close the game, pulling away from No. 13 Dakota State in an early ranked showdown. Bellevue High grad Emma Kelchen delivered her second-straight 20-point game to open the season, closing with 25 points and five rebounds.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Loras 3, Ripon 0 — At Ripon, Wis.: Western Dubuque grad Lyndsi Wilgenbusch delivered 13 kills, while Wahlert alum Krystal Tranel added 15 digs, and the Duhawks (19-9) swept Ripon, 25-19, 25-13, 25-19.
Park 3, Clarke 0 — At Parkville, Mo.: Gianna Garza floored seven kills and Amber Cooksley added eight digs, but the Pride (13-16, 9-8 Heart of America Conference) struggled in the road loss, 25-15, 25-13, 25-17.