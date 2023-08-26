Ben Peters kept the momentum going Friday en route to winning the 45th annual Iowa Senior Amateur Championship at Dubuque Golf & Country Club.
The Bettendorf native fired his second consecutive 2-under-par 68 to finish at 1-over-par 211 and win the Championship Division by three strokes over Urbandale’s Ron Peterson, who finished at 74-70-70—214. Peters accounted for two of the three below-par scores in the division during the three-day tournament, while Peterson shot the only two scores of even par during the event. Peters carded a 75 on Wednesday to share 11th place but sat just four strokes off the lead.
The tournament finished with more moderate conditions on Friday after the heat index easily surpassed 100 degrees on the first two days. Temperatures hit the mid-80s on Friday.
Chris Kramer, of West Des Moines, finished third at 71-73-71—215, just two strokes ahead of Polk City’s Brian Verduyn at 74-74-69—217. Verduyn accounted for the only other below-par score in the division this week.
Bill Matzdorff, of Ankeny, rounded out the top five with a 71-74-74—219.
Peosta’s Jim Ihm finished 10th at 73-75-76—224, Dubuque’s Brad Lewis tied for 21st at 74-80-78—232, and Asbury’s Jeff Wachter tied for 29th at 83-78-76—237.
In the Super Senior division, Muscatine’s Tom Norton shot three rounds of 1-over-par 71 for a 213 and a four-stroke victory over Des Moines Dave Gaer at 69-75-73—217. Gaer shot one of only two below-par scores in the division this week, with Robert Pomerantz carding a 67 on Thursday en route to a three-way tie for seventh place overall.
Bob Brooks, the defending champion from West Des Moines, finished third at 73-71-74—218, while Clive’s Paul Wielage (76-74-71—221) took fourth and Cedar Rapids’ Sam Aossey (72-80-71—223) and Marshalltown’s Rob Christensen (75-73-75—223) shared fifth place.
Dyersville’s Mark Wessels finished 11th at 73-76-77—226, Dubuque’s Douglas Schmid (80-77-79—236) tied for 15th and Dubuque’s Richard McKay III took 26th at 81-84-83—248.
Dubuque Golf & Country Club, celebrating its 125th anniversary this year, welcomed 113 golfers in the two divisions this week. The club first hosted a state championship — the fourth annual Iowa Amateur — in 1904 when it was known as the Rabbit Hollow Links at Dubuque Golf Club.