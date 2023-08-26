Ben Peters kept the momentum going Friday en route to winning the 45th annual Iowa Senior Amateur Championship at Dubuque Golf & Country Club.

The Bettendorf native fired his second consecutive 2-under-par 68 to finish at 1-over-par 211 and win the Championship Division by three strokes over Urbandale’s Ron Peterson, who finished at 74-70-70—214. Peters accounted for two of the three below-par scores in the division during the three-day tournament, while Peterson shot the only two scores of even par during the event. Peters carded a 75 on Wednesday to share 11th place but sat just four strokes off the lead.

Recommended for you