BY STEVE ORTMAN
TH senior sports reporter
Last Thursday, I covered four city tennis matches at four different locations.
With last year’s tennis season getting shelved in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, it sure felt great to get back on the tennis courts.
I can only imagine what it felt like for the coaches and players.
My day started in Epworth, where the highly-ranked Dubuque Wahlert boys blanked a young Western Dubuque squad, 9-0. I can’t help but feel a little sense of pride every time I visit the Bobcats’ beautiful courts that lay adjacent to the high school.
After 34 long years of making due in Epworth, Farley, Peosta and even Dubuque since the spring of 1982, my stories on the programs’ ever-growing need for their own courts was the spark that set in motion the developing of their official home courts in 2016 — and that’s not my own analogy, as former WD boys coach Karl Stubben told me personally what my stories meant to making it happen.
Honestly, it’s one of the proudest moments of my writing career. Plus, it provided the never-ending joke in the office that I’m heading out to the “Steve Ortman Tennis Courts.”
My next stop was Roos Courts at Dubuque Hempstead as the Mustang girls battled past Dubuque Senior, 6-3. On a day that struggled to get to 50 degrees, I’ve learned over the years that you can never underestimate the wind at Roos Courts. I swear, it could be pushing 70 degrees, but if the wind’s going up there it’s going to feel like 40.
Thankfully, I had my winter jacket and swank ear muffs. Couldn’t mess up the hair with a full stocking hat.
The talent on display was immense. From watching Peyton Connolly and Megan Sleep take over the leadership role for the Mustangs, to Riley Weber winning a thriller at No. 4 singles or Senior’s stellar 1-2 punch at the top of the lineup of Natalie Kaiser and Riley O’Donnell, it was a pleasure to watch. It was a group of players with state-level experience, and others with the potential moving forward.
Next, I jaunted over to O’Connor Tennis Center as the Wahlert girls hosted Western Dubuque. For the first time in probably three or four years, I had the honor of chatting once again with the legend himself, Jim Fuerstenberg. He is tennis royalty in Dubuque, having led the Wahlert boys to seven state team championships in 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009 and 2011.
I couldn’t have missed him in his bright red Happy Joe’s jacket, and he couldn’t have made me feel any more welcome.
“Well if it isn’t one of the greatest sports writers I’ve ever known,” he said as I approached him.
Truly a legend. In my book anyway!
The match was tied at 3-3 heading to doubles, so I figured I should head over to Meyer Courts at Senior to see how the match between the Rams and Hempstead boys was going. Doubles was just getting started there as well, in another 3-3 tie.
That was a little frustrating, since a track meet was also happening at Dalzell Field and it took me a few minutes to find a parking spot.
But, with four stories to write on deadline, I decided to run into the office and get going on my stories. After about 40 minutes of mostly eating snacks and going potty, I swung back up to Wahlert.
That match came down to the wire, and darkness was beginning to fall. As Maddie Heiderscheit and Ellie McDermott were wrapping up a 5-4 victory for the Bobcats with the temperature dropping near 40 degrees, Wahlert assistant coach Sara Hutchinson went to turn on the court lights.
I promptly quipped, “Can you turn on the heaters, too?”
I’m a riot, I know.
My tennis adventure wrapped up back at Senior, where Kareem Kassas — he was the No. 5 player two years ago — earned a pair of wins at No. 1 to lead the Mustangs in sealing a 5-4 win over the Rams.
Not withstanding my run back to the office, after nearly three hours of covering some terrific local tennis, I returned to my desk to knock out four stories. They weren’t the greatest or longest stories I’ve ever written, but I sure felt like I delivered an ace in getting coverage to all eight city tennis teams in a single shift.
But it also felt like something was missing.
Not only was the season taken away in the spring of 2020, but the tennis community lost a beautiful soul in Wahlert boys coach Julie Westercamp, who passed away after a courageous battle with cancer.
Following her diagnosis, I confided in Julie that my mom passed away from cancer. At that point, not a meeting between us passed where she wouldn’t tell me that she always thought about my mom and prayed for her every day.
Covering high school tennis will never be the same, but I’ll still find joy in the game and the people just as Julie would want all of us to continue doing.
It’s you, Julie, who I now pray for every day, my friend.