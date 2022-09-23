Kirk MacDonald has been building the Dubuque Fighting Saints’ attack from the net out this preseason, but that doesn’t mean anyone should shortchange the team’s offensive capabilities.
MacDonald will make his United States Hockey League head coaching debut at 11 a.m. Saturday, when the Saints play the Des Moines Buccaneers at the Fall Classic in suburban Pittsburgh. He replaced Greg Brown, who moved on to Boston College, and will try to continue a tradition of success set by the five Dubuque coaches who preceded him.
The Saints are the only team to finish above .500 and qualify for the postseason each season since 2010-11, when they returned to the USHL.
“The back end is definitely where we’re strongest, but I don’t know if I like the term ‘defensive’ when it comes to describing our approach,” said MacDonald, who spent the past eight years coaching the Reading Royals in the professional ECHL. “We’re going to play fast and possess pucks, because that’s the way the game is played now. We’ll wear teams down with our puck possession and force them to chase us.
“Our goaltending has been great — I look at it as having a No. 1A and a No. 1B back there — and I’m really excited about our defense corps. We may have to score goals by committee, but I think we’re going to be tougher to defend than people might think.”
Paxton Geisel, an all-rookie team goaltender and all-academic team selection last season, anchors the back end. He posted a 25-9-3 record, 3.13 goals against average and .897 save percentage a year ago. Marcus Brannman figures to complement Geisel in net after starring for Orebro and representing his native Sweden on the international stage since 2018-19.
“Last year, we played more of an offensive style and we were one of the most productive teams in the league, but we also gave up a lot of chances against,” Geisel said. “This year, we’re going to be more of a lockdown style of team, and we’ll create our offense out of transition from the defense.
“We shouldn’t see 2-on-1s every other shift. That’ll be good for both of us, and it will help Marcus make the transition to playing in North America a lot faster.”
Dubuque finished last season 40-16-3-3 for 86 points, second in the Eastern Conference by two points behind Chicago, and fourth overall before bowing out in the second round of the Clark Cup Playoffs. The Saints tied for third with 256 goals scored and allowed the fifth-fewest goals at 199.
But Dubuque returns just 45 of those goals this season. Max Montes leads the way with 14 goals among his 32 points, followed by Mikey Burchill at 11 goals, defenseman Max Burkholder at nine, Riley Stuart at five, Shawn O’Donnell at four and rugged winger Cole Helm at two.
Defensemen Lucas St. Louis and Fisher Scott played games as Dubuque affiliates list players last year to get a feel for the USHL. St. Louis played primarily at the Brunswick School, and Scott skated for the Springfield Jr. Blues of the North American Hockey League a year ago.
“We actually have a really skilled team, both with the forwards and the defensemen,” said Montes, who enters his third season in Dubuque. “Our defensemen do such a good job of joining the rush and our forward group does a really good job of getting back and helping out.
“It’s really a two-sided game that hopefully leads to a lot of goals. I’m so excited to get the season going. I’ve been looking forward to this weekend since the summer, and I’m really embracing that veteran’s role and helping the younger guys get acclimated to Dubuque.”
MacDonald anticipates a big offensive role for Ryan St. Louis, Lucas’ older brother and a USA Hockey National Team Development Program product who returns to the USHL after playing last season at Northeastern University. St. Louis joins Burkholder and Stuart in the captain group.
The Saints drafted former Green Bay defenseman Tyler DesRochers and acquired right wing Jacob Jeannette from Waterloo during the offseason for further USHL experience. Saints general manager and president of hockey operations Kalle Larsson tapped his native Sweden for four key additions — Brannman, Chicago Blackhawks right-wing prospect Nils Juntorp from HV71 U20, Ottawa Senators defenseman prospect Theo Wallberg from Skelleftea AIK U20 and forward Oliver Moberg from AIK U20.
Dubuque rostered two other NAHL veterans — forward Owen Michaels from the Bismarck Bobcats and 6-foot-5 defenseman Trevor Taulien from the Odessa Jackalopes. Defenseman Jayden Jubenvill played for the Dauphin Kings, of the Manitoba Jr. Hockey League; and defenseman Caelum Dick played for the Sherwood Park Crusaders, of the Alberta Jr. Hockey League. Forward Evan Brown comes from the New Jersey Rockets, of the National Collegiate Development Conference.
Forwards James Reeder and Noah Powell both played for the Chicago Mission U16 squad a year ago, while forward Gavin Cornforth skated at Thayer Academy. Forward Jake Sondreal comes to Dubuque from Minnesota high school powerhouse Cretin/Derham Hall.
The roster includes 13 players already committed to NCAA Division I programs, including Geisel, Dick and Reeder to defending national champion Denver and Burkholder and Scott to Colorado College. The others include Taulien (Ferris State), Wallberg (Ohio State), Stuart (Arizona State), Lucas St. Louis (Harvard), Ryan St. Louis (Northeastern), O’Donnell (UMass-Lowell), Montes (St. Cloud State) and Burchill (Massachusetts).
The Saints departed for Pittsburgh on Thursday, a day after a spirited practice at their home-away-from-home in Madison, Wis., while Mystique Community Ice Center undergoes renovations that will keep it closed until early November.
“That was one of the best practices I’ve been a part of, not just this year but in my entire coaching career,” said MacDonald, who will be joined behind the bench by associate head coach Evan Dixon and assistant Zach Badalamenti. “You can tell the guys are excited by their energy level (Wednesday). They can’t wait to play meaningful hockey.”
