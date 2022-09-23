Kirk MacDonald has been building the Dubuque Fighting Saints’ attack from the net out this preseason, but that doesn’t mean anyone should shortchange the team’s offensive capabilities.

MacDonald will make his United States Hockey League head coaching debut at 11 a.m. Saturday, when the Saints play the Des Moines Buccaneers at the Fall Classic in suburban Pittsburgh. He replaced Greg Brown, who moved on to Boston College, and will try to continue a tradition of success set by the five Dubuque coaches who preceded him.

