On Sunday, the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears will play for the 203rd time. And it matters a lot more than the first meeting.
This season marks 100 years since the first-ever meeting between the franchises, a 20-0 Chicago win at Wrigley Field on Nov. 27, 1921. Unlike today, it was no big deal, at least in some circles; the game merited a mere five paragraphs in the Chicago Tribune the next day.
Green Bay, however, had already caught the football craze. News of the game consumed nearly three entire columns of the local Press-Gazette, and a band of raucous Packer backers raised eyebrows in the Windy City.
Certainly, it was a much friendlier atmosphere than the blood-and-guts, hard-pounding Packers-Bears games that have become legend.
Unlike today’s NFL, the league was a primitive affair in its earliest days. Salaries were low, attendance was middling, and there was no television. Most trips were by train, and players routinely had day jobs.
“Pro football was definitely low-profile,” said Chris Willis, head of the research library at NFL Films. “Fans paid more attention to boxing, golf, college football, baseball and even tennis.”
Teams were frequently named for their financial sponsors. The Green Bay Packers, for example, were originally sponsored by the Indian Packing Company. Chicago, meanwhile, wasn’t even known as the Bears at the time. Instead, they were the Staleys, named for their primary sponsor from Decatur, where the franchise had played its first season in 1920 as a charter member of the NFL.
The team was backed by A.E. Staley, a corn processing company that had offered a position to George Halas, a former University of Illinois standout, in March 1920 if he would also organize a football team to promote the firm. The Staleys went 10-1-2 in that first season, but lost a reported $14,000.
Still, the team opened the 1921 campaign in Decatur before the company made an offer that Halas could not refuse. Staley offered to pay salaries of $25 a week per player, as well as a guarantee of $5,000 for the team if Halas would move the Staleys to Chicago and keep the company name for one season.
The Staleys last played in Decatur in the 1921 season opener with a win against a top rival — which was not the Packers; rather, it was the Rock Island Independents, another charter member of the league. The rest of the Staleys’ schedule was played at Wrigley Field, where the franchise would remain for fifty years.
The Staleys opened the 1921 season with six wins before a 7-6 loss on Thanksgiving Day to the Buffalo All-Americans. That was the last game before a date with the Packers at Wrigley on Nov. 27 — just three days later.
That would be unheard of in today’s NFL, but in the league’s earliest days, it was business as usual. “Playing games that close together was tough on players, but they fought through it,” said Willis. “They didn’t know any better. It was just an extra game for the teams to make money.”
The Staleys would finish the season at 9-1-1 and claim a share of the league title, though they had little to show for it. Sources place the financial totals for the year as somewhere between a $7 profit and a $71 loss.
Though they now called Chicago home, the franchise was frequently referred to as the “Decatur Staleys” in much of the press in 1921. Some news accounts also gave them another nickname that was a nod to the main production of the Staley company, where many players had day jobs — the “Starchworkers.”
While the “Starchworkers” struggled to make ends meet, Green Bay was trying to build on modest success since the franchise’s inception in 1919. For their first two years, the Packers played semipro teams from the Upper Midwest before joining the fledgling NFL on Aug. 27, 1921 — three months to the day of their first game against the Staleys.
The November game against the Staleys was the last highlight for the Packers, at least for a while. The week after the match-up with the Staleys, Green Bay played Racine in what was touted as the Wisconsin state championship. But the Packers broke the rules, using three Notre Dame players with eligibility remaining, under assumed names.
The NFL promptly expelled the Packers, but readmitted them in June. The impending 1922 season was a financial disaster for the franchise, which nearly folded before reforming as a community-owned entity. The Packers remain the only community-owned franchise in major league sports today.
The Staleys game was the second straight week that Green Bay played in Chicago, as the Packers had battled to a 3-3 tie with another charter NFL team in town, the Cardinals, on Nov. 20. Green Bay entered the clash with the Staleys with a record of 3-1-1, and many were calling the game the Midwest pro football championship.
A crowd of 7,000 showed up for the contest, including five hundred Packer backers from Green Bay. Like today’s Packer fans, they were a die-hard lot.
Though parades were prohibited in Chicago without a permit, the Press-Gazette reported that the Green Bay contingent “trailed up the street from the depot to the…hotel and let everyone know who they were and why they were here.”
The procession headed for the Chicago Loop, accompanied by a brass “lumberjack band” that blared “On Wisconsin” and “How Dry I Am,” among other tunes. At the game, the band “killed the dreary moments before the team got on the field” and broke into song throughout the contest before it “cut loose again” at halftime.
The Chicago press was awestruck at the energy of the Green Bay fans. One writer declared, “never in my experience have I ever witnessed a better display of spirit…one thing is sure; hereafter when a Green Bay team comes to Chicago, they will be given a warm reception.”
Of course, the Packers have not been welcome in Chicago for decades.
Green Bay gave the Staleys a battle in the first quarter, but squandered scoring chances on two missed field goals from player-coach Curly Lambeau, who remained in Green Bay until 1949. The Staleys capitalized, and put together a 77-yard scoring drive that was capped off by a 45-yard touchdown run from Pete Stinchcomb, a former All-American from Ohio State, for a 7-0 lead.
The Staleys kept rolling in the second quarter, sparked by a 40-yard rush from halfback Dutch Sternaman, a former Notre Dame star who was a factory worker when Halas recruited him for the team. Sternaman later co-owned the franchise with Halas.
That set up a two-yard quarterback plunge from Pard Pearce for another touchdown, and Sternaman added his second extra point of the day for a 14-0 lead that stood up going into halftime.
With the big lead, Halas chose to play all of his substitutes during the third quarter. He then caught a touchdown pass from Chic Harley, who was in his lone season of pro football, in the fourth quarter. Sternaman missed the extra point, but the Staleys rolled to a comfortable 20-0 victory.
Undeterred by the defeat, the Press-Gazette declared that “the Packers were beaten but not disgraced…the Packers met a better team. That was all there was to it.” The paper added that the Packers “had won their way into the hearts of Chicago football fans,” which is hardly the case today, 100 years and over 200 games later.