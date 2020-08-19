Dubuque Senior and Dubuque Hempstead’s boys golf teams opened the season on Tuesday as part of a triangular meet against each other, and the first round of the season went to the Rams.
Owen King earned medalist honors with a 40, Nate Obbink added a 41 while Aidan Obermueller shot a 42 and Tim Casey a 44 as Senior finished with a 167 and topped Hempstead’s 180 and Waterloo East’s 240 at Gates Park Golf Course in Waterloo, Iowa.
The Mustangs were led by Wil Sigwarth’s 41 and Nate Kaesbauer’s 42. Cole Ramler added a 48 and Nolan Schroeder a 49 to round out the score.