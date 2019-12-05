University of Dubuque defensive back Blaze Barista earned American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) second team all-American honors on Wednesday.
Barista, a senior from Wheaton, Ill., was also one of the eight all-American Rivers Conference selections for the Spartans. He earned second team all-conference honors as a junior last year, and capped his career with first team honors for his play in his senior campaign.
Barista topped the chart for the most passes defended in the conference with 21, three of which were interceptions. His three picks were tied for most on the team with Josh Strauss and Josh Ezekiel. In his 10 starts, Barista racked up 17 solo tackles and eight assists.
The Spartans ended the season on a six-game winning streak to finish 7-3 overall and 6-2 in the A-R-C, good for third place. UD ranked No. 4 in the country in team passing efficiency defense at 92.59 and ranked ninth in interceptions with 18.
MEN’S SOCCER
Huerta, Miller honored — Loras College junior forward Tigrio Huerta and UW-Platteville senior goalkeeper Nate Miller were each named to the second team of the All-North Region by the United Soccer Coaches.
Huerta led the Duhawks in goals (13) and assists (nine) this season for a team-high 35 points. Miller had 80 saves for the Pioneers and closed his career with a program-record 22 shutouts.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Loras 66, Luther 58 — At Decorah, Iowa: Jordan Matthews scored a team-high 17 points, JT Ford added 12 points and eight rebounds, and the Duhawks (6-1, 2-0 American Rivers Conference) held the Norse to 35 percent shooting from the field in the road win. Loras never trailed and built a 17-point lead early in the second half before holding on down the stretch.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Luther 80, Loras 77 — At Decorah, Iowa: Macenzie Kraemer and Kari Fitzpatrick scored 14 points apiece while Marissa Schroeder added 11, but the NCAA Division III No. 18-ranked Duhawks (6-1, 1-1 American Rivers Conference) committed 21 turnovers and dropped their first game of the season to the previously winless Norse (1-5, 1-0).
COLLEGE WRESTLING
UW-Platteville 25, UW-Stevens Point 15 — At Platteville, Wis.: Lucius Rinehart grinded out a key 11-2 major decision at 285 pounds, keying the Pioneers to victory at their “Headlocking Hunger” event.