The closing minutes of Friday’s game at Boscobel were vintage Isaac Lindsey.
The Mineral Point guard swished a 3, padding his school record. A couple of possessions later, he slashed through the lane for one of his trademark, acrobatic layups. And with under 2 minutes to go, Lindsey found himself at the free-throw line.
Pointers coach Dan Burreson turned down the bench to Lindsey’s dad, first-year assistant coach Matt Lindsey.
It was time.
With the game well in hand, Burreson pulled his starters. Isaac Lindsey swished his last free throw, and made his way to the Mineral Point bench, capping his night with 13 points, a standing ovation and hugs from coaches and teammates.
“It was super fun to go out there one more time,” Lindsey said a day later. “I was just trying to take in the whole atmosphere. I’m going to miss it a lot.”
Lindsey, a UNLV recruit and one of the most highly-touted senior prospects in Wisconsin, will have season-ending hip surgery on Monday, which made Friday’s 67-49 win over the Bulldogs his final game in a Pointers uniform.
Earlier this week, an MRI revealed that Lindsey has been dealing with a torn labrum in his right hip. He’s scheduled to have surgery in Minneapolis through a specialist that works with the Minnesota Vikings. The hope is he’ll be recovered in time to join UNLV for offseason workouts in June.
It’s an abrupt end to one of the most sensational athletic careers in the history of Mineral Point, if not southwest Wisconsin.
“It’s a tough thing to swallow,” Lindsey said, “but I know it’s going to help me in the future.”
Lindsey said the injury started during summer AAU basketball tournaments. In the fall, he spent days leading up to each Friday football game rehabbing the same groin injury. Once football season was over, he rested for about a month, hoping to be fully recovered by the time basketball season started.
Then, during Mineral Point’s first game of the season, against Dodgeville, Lindsey subbed himself out, hampered by the same nagging injury. That’s when Matt Lindsey started to grow more concerned that there was more to this than just a typical groin pull.
Isaac sat out the next five games while being evaluated by specialists. It was revealed that the torn labrum (the cartilage in the hip socket) made his hip unstable, resulting in the continual groin pulls. Without treatment, Lindsey would be putting his collegiate career in serious jeopardy.
Surgery, said Burreson, was the only decision Lindsey could make.
“I think this was a real easy call,” an emotional Burreson said on Saturday. “I have mixed emotions. I would’ve loved to have coached him through the rest of the year, and he’s such a big part of this team. But he needs to get healthy. I think the sooner he has the surgery, the better.”
From fall to spring, Lindsey excelled for Mineral Point athletics.
He quarterbacked the Pointers to an undefeated regular season in football, the SWAL title and the fourth round of the Wisconsin Division 6 playoffs in 2019. He earned two straight SWAL Offensive Player of the Year honors, a four-year starter throwing for 7,467 yards and 85 touchdowns in his career. Lindsey also was the starting all-conference shortstop for Mineral Point’s Division 4 state runner-up baseball team last spring.
But it was on the hardwood where Lindsey’s star shined brightest. Matt Lindsey said basketball is his son’s first love.
“We were never the ones pushing him to go to the gym. He’s just always asking us if he can go,” Matt Lindsey said. “There was never any question which sport he was in love with. He just always loved basketball.”
Lindsey made 208 career 3-pointers, outpacing the next-closest Pointer by 48 makes. Friday’s game (which marked just his third start of the season and fifth game overall) moved him up to fifth all-time in steals (153) and assists (285). His career free throw percentage (82) and free throws made (288) sit third all-time in the Mineral Point books.
He’s the two-time reigning SWAL Basketball Player of the Year, two-time Division 4 all-stater, made the last three all-SWAL first teams and finishes second all-time in scoring for the Pointers with 1,477 points. A healthy senior season might’ve put Lindsey in the hunt for Pat Murphy’s Mineral Point scoring title (1,858).
From the first day Lindsey suited up for the Pointers, he was doing special things. Burreson recalled Lindsey’s varsity debut on Nov. 29, 2016. The then-freshman scored 35 points in a 92-86 win over rival Dodgeville to open the season.
“That was obviously an eye-opener for a lot of people,” said Burreson. Lindsey’s sights were always set high, even as a freshman. “It’s one thing to say that you want to be a Division I player. It’s another thing to be goal-oriented. He’s known what he’s wanted since Day 1.
“I’ve been fortunate to coach some great players at Mineral Point, but Isaac is something special. … You would hear the ball bouncing in the gym (after school), thinking it’s probably Isaac. Sure enough, it was.”
Admiration for Lindsey spans far beyond the Mineral Point gym. The SWAL’s longest-tenured coach, Cuba City’s Jerry Petitgoue, called Lindsey one of the all-time greats the league has ever produced.
“We’ve had some good ones,” Petitgoue said on Saturday, recalling Cuban practices devoted to stopping Lindsey. Nothing seemed to work. “When people say ‘where would you rank him?’ — he has to be one of the best to ever come out of this area. I couldn’t be happier for what he’s accomplished. But it’s sad for this area.
“Isaac Lindsey refused to lose. That was the thing that impressed me about him. You could have two equal teams, but he was just the difference on the court.”
From the stands to the bench to Lindsey himself, Friday’s game was “surreal.” It wasn’t announced that his last game was in Boscobel, but the Mineral Point visitors made it known his final substitution was worth commemorating.
“It was something that we didn’t talk about, but everybody kind of knew,” Burreson said. “It was kind of emotional, especially at the end.”
With a thick voice, he added: “(Lindsey) said it best a couple of days ago. He said ‘just enjoy this one.’ I just think the way that he handles himself every single day is a lesson for all of us. Even the way he’s handled this whole thing. If you saw him, you wouldn’t know what he was dealing with.”
Fans haven’t seen the last of Lindsey. Having the surgery now paves the way for him to be in full stride by the time next season rolls around in Las Vegas. Lindsey also plans to be involved with the Pointers as a “player-coach” on the bench for the rest of the season.
He said he wouldn’t trade his time in Mineral Point for anything.
“I’m just always going to remember being around this community,” Lindsey said. “I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else or play for another community. It’s been a great four years.
“I just want to say thanks to the whole community for always being there for me. The community sure makes it special and the people we have in our town, truly nice people to be around.”