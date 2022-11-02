FORT DODGE, Iowa — Dubuque Hempstead girls cross country is like a family.
Dubuque Senior is sort of like its extended family.
A pair of programs that have pushed each other over the last decade, it all came to a head on Saturday at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge, where the Mustangs captured their second straight Class 4A state championship and the Rams took home a third-place trophy.
Two of the three teams on the deck at Lakeside being represented as the top three teams in the state resided in Dubuque.
“I’m just so, so proud of the girls,” Hempstead seventh-year coach Sharon Klein said. “I’m so happy that Senior and Hempstead are on the deck. That’s just huge for Dubuque and Dubuque girls running. We have some of the best right there in that city.”
It’s also that family atmosphere that has lifted the Mustangs into becoming the elite girls cross country program in the state with its second consecutive 4A championship trophy.
“It means so much to be a part of this team,” said Hempstead senior Sophia Dallal, who didn’t count toward the team score at state but finished 74th in in 20:24. “They’re like my second family. I’m just so proud of everybody. We all love each other so much that it’s just that four years of Hempstead XC has been so great. I’m so proud of my girls.”
The Mustangs are no strangers to state, having qualified as a team for nine consecutive seasons. But it was in 2020 that the ball got rolling on their championship potential. As a freshman, Keelee Leitzen finished in 18:08 to win the Class 4A individual title, becoming the first runner from either Dubuque public schools to claim state gold.
“The coaches have definitely helped a ton,” said Leitzen, referring to Klein and assistant coach Amanda Edwards. “They’re the ones who push us everyday in practice, they’re great supporters and they always want us to do our best. I love that.”
Behind another breakout performance from Leitzen, the Mustangs claimed their first team state championship last fall. Leitzen finished fifth overall in a 5K time of 18:24.73, and Julia Gehl followed in sixth with an 18:30.20. Brooke O’Brien placed 27th in 19:27.68, followed by Evie Henneberry in 30th in 19:33.29 and Natalie Schlichte in 66th in 20:24.03.
“I was an alternate my first two years, so to even run here is great,” Schlichte said. “I really love racing with my teammates, so to win the past two years has meant so much to me.”
This season, Gehl was the front-runner in leading the Mustangs in defense of their crown, dominating runner-up Johnston, 60-105. Gehl finished third overall in a 5K time of 18:03.2, Leitzen placed eighth in 18:30.6 and O’Brien took 10th in 18:34.7 as the Mustangs rushed three into the top 10.
Also scoring for the Mustangs were Henneberry in 18th place in 19:03.4 and Schlichte in 23rd at 19:26.8.
“Up front, the race went out fast,” Gehl said. “It wasn’t quite as tactical as I thought it’d be. I thought there’d be a lot of surging and trying to respond to that, but I was mostly fighting with the same girls throughout. In the last 800, I just pushed up a hill and tried to create a gap. I caught a girl coming down the home stretch because I basically had to empty the tank.”
If there’s one thing that’s for certain about these golden Mustangs, it’s that the family support and found success starts at the top with their coaches.
“They’ve been there for us every single day of the season since my freshman year,” O’Brien said. “They support us, they love us, and they’re just dedicated to having us do our best and it really means a lot.”
Of Hempstead’s state scorers on Saturday, only O’Brien and Schlichte will be graduating, but so will Dallal and Maddie Digman. With four of their top seven runners out the door, it won’t be easy for the Mustangs in their quest for a three-peat.
And who knows, with only one of its five scorers graduating, Senior may end up as the Mustangs’ stiffest competitor.
Friendly family feud, anyone?
“It’s so exciting to see Dubuque represented so well,” said Rams junior Leah Klapatauskas, who led Senior on Saturday in 13th place in 18:42.1. “We’ll text each other good luck and it just really benefits everybody.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.