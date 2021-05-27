Here is a capsule look at the Iowa state boys golf meets featuring area teams, held today and Friday:
CLASS 2A
Site — Lakeside Municipal Golf Course, Fort Dodge
Area qualifier — Dyersville Beckman
Outlook — The Trailblazers shot a 339 and finished runner-up at their district meet in Waterloo to qualify, 15 strokes behind West Branch. Sophomore Nate Offerman has had a strong spring and led the Blazers with a 78 to place fourth overall. Also competing for Beckman at the par 72 Lakeside Municipal Golf Course — home to the Iowa state cross country meets — are senior Sean Hinerichsen, senior Nick Offerman, sophomore Noah Boge, junior Ty Rausch and freshman Thomas Thier. The team race will include Boyden-Hull, Emmetsburg, Grundy Center, Hudson, Carroll Kuemper, Lake Mills, West Branch and Western Christian.
CLASS 1A
Site — Westwood Golf Club, Newton
Area qualifiers — Edgewood-Colesburg’s Kody Hoeger
Outlook — Hoeger, a senior, fired an 83 and placed third overall at his district meet in Cedar Falls to qualify for state. He’ll be following in the footsteps of former Viking Ethan Streicher, who on the same course two years ago became the first state champion in Ed-Co program history. Hoeger will be competing with players from AGWSR, East Buchanan, Fremont-Mills, Newell-Fonda, Mason City Newman, North Cedar, North Tama, Council Bluff St. Albert and Fort Dodge St. Edmond.