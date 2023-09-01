Darlington football
Darlington’s Tye Crist tries to run through the tackle of Potosi/Cassville’s Tanner Pluemer during their game Friday in Potosi, Wis. Darlington won, 41-8.

 Shannon Mumm

POTOSI, Wis. — Following a two-point loss to Prairie du Chien last week, the Darlington Redbirds rebounded in a big way Friday night.

The WIAA Division 6 No. 5-ranked Redbirds handed Division 7 No. 7 Potosi/Cassville its first loss of the season, 41-8, in an inter-conference game between the SWAL and Six Rivers at Potosi High School.

