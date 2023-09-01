POTOSI, Wis. — Following a two-point loss to Prairie du Chien last week, the Darlington Redbirds rebounded in a big way Friday night.
The WIAA Division 6 No. 5-ranked Redbirds handed Division 7 No. 7 Potosi/Cassville its first loss of the season, 41-8, in an inter-conference game between the SWAL and Six Rivers at Potosi High School.
The Redbirds scored 13 unanswered points in the first quarter to take a 21-8 lead and led, 34-8, at the half.
“We’ve been battling some injuries since last week, so to come back out and get a nice win over another ranked team is really good for us right now,” Darlington coach Travis Winkers said.
The Redbirds relied on their passing game, with Breylin Goebel going 13-for-15 for 236 yards and three touchdowns.
One of his main targets on the night was senior Will Murray, who had five catches for 105 yards and a touchdown.
“Throwing the ball just gives us more options offensively, and Breylin threw the ball really well tonight,” Murray said.
Maddox Goebel also was in on three catches for 72 yards and a touchdown.
“Our passing game was on tonight, and we needed it to be,” Winkers said. “Breylin was coming off an injured ankle from last week, so to see him able to throw the ball well was really nice.”
Both teams started the game with quick scores. Darlington reached the end zone first on a 3-yard score from Reagan Jackson, and Potosi/Cassville immediately answered with a 70-yard run from Braden Fishnick to take an 8-7 lead.
Darlington then used a short field and a 44-yard pass from Breylin Goebel to Maddox Goebel to set up a 5-yard score from Maddox Goebel to put the Redbirds up, 14-8. A Brady Long interception with 34 seconds remaining in the quarter gave Darlington just enough time for Breylin Goebel to connect with Murray for a 31-yard pass, which allowed Breylin Goebel to punch in a late score just before the end of the first quarter to give the Redbirds a 21-8 lead.
A 15-yard pass from Breylin Goebel to Broker Buschor and a 19-yard pass from Breylin to Maddox Goebel put the Redbirds up, 34-8, at the half.
“We gave up that one quick score, but then our defense did their job and kept them from getting anything going offensively,” Winkers said.
The Redbirds held PC’s running back duo of Eli Adams and Roman Friederick to 92 total yards. Fishnick led PC with 118 yards on 10 carries.
Added Murray: “We knew coming in that Potosi/Cassville was a good team, so to come back after last week and get a big win like this is really good for us moving forward.”