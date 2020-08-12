The Dubuque volleyball team is going to have to wait a little longer to defend its American Rivers Conference title. So will Loras women’s soccer. The annual Key City Clash between the Spartans and Duhawks football programs is on hold, too.
On Tuesday, the A-R-C announced that it is postponing four fall sports — football, volleyball and men’s and women’s soccer — rescheduling those seasons for the spring.
Despite efforts throughout the summer to monitor the coronavirus pandemic and adjust schedules and regulations to make these upcoming seasons happen, the league felt it didn’t have the means to conduct high-contact, high-population sports in a safe manner. Lower risk sports — cross country and women’s golf and tennis — will proceed.
“The NCAA issued a set of last-minute mandates that made both implementation and participation in fall 2020 intercollegiate athletics nearly impossible,” University of Dubuque president Jeffrey Bullock explained in a statement issued hours after the A-R-C’s announcement.
Bullock was referencing a July 28 statement by the conference that it was proceeding with fall sports. Since then, the NCAA issued “mandates,” among them “the requirement to test frequently with short windows for test results in several sports,” which the A-R-C said called a “concern” in its statement Tuesday.
“Because of the recent NCAA mandates, we as a conference, regrettably adopted the following motion (to postpone four fall sports),” Bullock said.
The postponement affects all nine conference schools: Loras and UD as well as Buena Vista, Central, Coe, Luther, Nebraska Wesleyan, Simpson and Wartburg. According to Bullock, the A-R-C was the last NCAA Division III conference in the country to support a modified fall sports schedule.
“It’s been a long day,” said Spartans volleyball coach April Ellsbernd, whose team has won back-to-back A-R-C titles. “We were all kind of hoping for the best but as more and more conferences made the decision to move to spring, it wasn’t especially something that came out of the blue.
“For us, we’re very adaptable. The girls have been great about it and understanding. The move to the spring I think everyone understands is the best thing right now.”
UD football coach Stan Zweifel called the melding of athletics and sports “a fluid situation.” Early in the pandemic, the A-R-C was still optimistic about fall, issuing another May 15 statement that it was “hopeful” fall sports would continue.
But as COVID-19 numbers continue to climb nationwide, “uncertainty,” said Zweifel, helped lead to Tuesday’s decision.
“Number one concern has nothing to do with X’s and O’s,” said Zweifel, now in his 13th year leading the Spartans. “Like everything else, this is such a fluid situation. If I told you today what we were going to do, two days from now it can change.”
Tuesday’s news was a tough blow, said Loras women’s soccer coach Matt Pucci. But at the same time, he added that some things are more important.
“We support it because health comes first,” said Pucci, who’s entering his fifth season with the Duhawks. “We’re taking it a step at a time. All the student-athletes from freshmen to seniors know we’re here for them. Today is just a good day to let it sink in and not jump to any conclusions. We’re all supportive. We understand. This isn’t something new at this point. This is something that’s been weighing on everyone for a while.”
While fall teams won’t play outside competition until 2021 now, programs will still be able to practice and train in the coming months. Zweifel said he plans to give his players a simulated fall experience — weekly training regimens that culminate in a Saturday intrasquad game atmosphere.
The A-R-C said it plans to make future announcements regarding the new spring seasons and winter sports.