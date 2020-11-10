Joe Freiburger added yet another honor from a dominant senior cross country season at Wartburg College.
The Western Dubuque graduate from Holy Cross, Iowa, won the American Rivers Conference male athlete of the week honor on Monday, just two days after winning the league meet for the second consecutive season. He ran the 8K layout at Central College in Pella, Iowa, in 25:38.54, nearly five seconds faster than Wartburg teammate Dalton Martin as the Knights scored 27 points to easily win the team championship over runner-up Loras.
Freiburger finished the season undefeated and won five weekly honors from the A-R-C, raising his career total to nine. He earned all-American accolades last season after finishing 22nd at the NCAA Division III championships.
Thompson to Iowa Western — Dubuque Hempstead senior standout Anterio Thompson on Monday announced his commitment to play football at Iowa Western Community College. The 6-foot-3, 250-pound offensive and defensive lineman recorded 37 tackles, 36 solo tackles, one sack and seven tackles for loss in helping the Mustangs to a share of a Mississippi Valley Conference divisional championship this fall.
Kennedy to DMACC — Western Dubuque softball standout Sydney Kennedy will continue her career at Des Moines Area Community College. As a junior this summer, she was 8-4 with a 1.67 ERA in 84 innings of work. She struck out 103 and walked 20. She also hit .469 (30-for-64) with three runs, six doubles and 11 RBIs. She earned third-team all-state from the Iowa Girls Coaches Association.
Smith to Southeastern — Dubuque Senior standout middle infielder Cole Smith recently committed to continue his baseball career at Southeastern Community College in Burlington, Iowa. He led the MVC’s Mississippi Division in hitting at .528 (28-for-53) with four doubles, one triple, 14 RBIs and 10 walks, while going 6-for-9 in stolen bases. The Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association named him Class 4A third-team all-state and first-team all-Northeast District after he garnered unanimous all-MVC first team accolades.