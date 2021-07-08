Brady Templeton’s final season of high school baseball is coming to a close, but he is leaving it all on the field as the postseason begins Saturday.
The Bellevue Marquette senior is hitting .536 and has tied the school record for doubles in a season with 12 to lead the Mohawks. The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week also leads the team in hits with 37, stolen bases with 25, and is tied for first for RBIs with 28.
“Brady is our spark plug and he’s learned that his role is to fuel our offense by getting on base any way he can,” Marquette coach Jake Oglesby said. “Out of all the kids on the team, he has the most natural ability. He has worked very hard to make himself the best baseball player he can be.”
Brady has been playing varsity for the Mohawks since his eighth grade season.
“I didn’t really get on the field much that first year, and I knew I needed to put in the work,” Templeton said. “I made the effort to get some swings in every day, and I spent a lot of time lifting weights to work on my strength. I really need to thank my family and coaches for their support throughout my career.”
Oglesby told Brady that in order for him to be a college ball player, he was going to need to improve all of his skills.
“I challenged him to throw harder, run faster, and put on some muscle,” Oglesby said. “He would update me on his workouts every day. He was a workhorse.”
The University of Dubuque recruit also played spring ball with a travel league based out of Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
“Facing that level of pitchers really helped me with my batting,” he said. “All of the work has definitely paid off.”
Defensively, Brady spends the majority of his time in the outfield where he is joined by his younger brothers, Zach and Cam.
“Getting to be out there with them is something that has been really fun for me,” he said. “We talk to each other during the games and we are all very competitive with one another.”
Oglesby said he’s never had a starting outfield of brothers before.
“It’s been an interesting experience,” he said. “There’s a lot of healthy competition there, but I think Zach and Cam both look to Brady for guidance.”
Brady is excited for the opportunity to continue his baseball career at the collegiate level next year.
“My high school career has gone by so fast, but I am really grateful that I will get to continue playing,” he said. “I am hoping to get in there and compete right away.”