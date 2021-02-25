Cascade, Iowa, native Nicole McDermott scored 17 points to lead the Clarke University women’s basketball team to a 66-49 victory over Evangel (Mo.) on Wednesday night at the Kehl Center in the opening round of the Heart of America Conference tournament.
Makenna Haase chipped in 15 points and Western Dubuque grad Morgan Pitz contributed 13 as the Pride improved to 19-2. Evangel bowed out at 13-10.
The Pride led, 37-35, at halftime and went on an 11-4 run to gain separation. Clarke led by as many as 17 after trailing by 11 in the first quarter.
Clarke will host either William Penn or Benedictine in the semifinal round on Friday night.
Loras 60, Luther 52 — At Decorah, Iowa: Platteville native Sami Martin scored 15 points, while Ashley Funk added 13 and Madison Haslow 10 as the Duhawks improved to 4-5, 2-4 in the American Rivers Conference. Jordan Rubie led the Norse with 15 points.
UW-Platteville 68, UW-LaCrosse 58 — At Platteville, Wis.: Maiah Domask and Jai Clemons scored 15 points apiece, and Allison Heckert added 11 to lead the Pioneers. Ten different players tallied at least a point as Platteville improved to 2-5. LaCrosse fell to 3-4.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UW-LaCrosse 65, UW-Platteville 57 — At LaCrosse, Wis.: Quentin Shields scored 25 points and Kyle Tuma chipped in 11, but it wasn’t enough for the Pioneers, who fell to 5-2 overall and 5-1 in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
Loras 89, Concordia Chicago 68 — At Chicago: Griffen Clark scored 19 points and Cole Navigato and Jake Healy added 13 each to spark Loras (6-3) to the non-conference win.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
East Dubuque 47, Stockton 27 — At Stockton, Ill.: Ben Montag and Ben Tressel scored 11 points apiece to lead East Dubuque to the win.
Galena 65, Warren 42 — At Galena, Ill.: Ethan Hefel scored 19 points and Khalid Newton chipped in 15 to lead the Pirates to the victory.
River Ridge 59, West Carroll 41 — At Hanover, Ill.: Trevor Grube poured in 24 points, and Bryton Engle added 21 to pace River Ridge.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Freeport Aquin 57, East Dubuque 41 — At East Dubuque, Ill.: Sharon Mai scored 16 points, and Kendra Sirianni chipped in 10 for the Warriors, but it was not enough.
MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Loras 3, Millikin 0 — At Loras: Joe Horn put up 18 assists, and Patrick Mahoney floored 12 kills as the Duhawks rolled, 25-15, 25-13, 30-28.