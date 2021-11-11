If Southwestern High School plays a football schedule next season, it will be as part of a co-operative agreement. But that is still a pretty big if.
Southwestern athletic director Tom Koeller said Wednesday that the school’s only real option to play football next season would be to join with a neighboring school to field an 11-player team to compete in the Six Rivers Conference for at least the next year.
Koeller said input at a community meeting earlier this month had overwhelming support of playing 11-player football.
“To the point where we didn’t feel like we needed to even do a survey or anything. Our people really want to have 11-man football,” Koeller said. “They want games on that beautiful field and they’re worried about next year’s senior class. If we don’t have a co-op, we don’t have a season, and so the support was definitely there from our community.”
Later Wednesday evening, the Southwestern school board unanimously approved a resolution to move forward with an 11-player co-op with East Dubuque, pending that district’s decision.
Southwestern began this past season with just 16 players, but a rash of injuries dropped that number to 13 and a COVID-19 quarantine forced the program to forfeit its final three games. A large number of those players will be graduating in the spring, and Southwestern won’t have enough returning players to field a varsity team on its own.
Complicating matters is the fact that Southwestern can’t just move to 8-player, an option that initially intrigued Koeller, to remain as a standalone program. Shifting to 8-player, he learned recently, is now completely out of the picture. Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association by-laws require any teams opting out of the current conference alignment in the middle of the two-year cycle to face a four-year postseason ban. That school would also face a two-year suspension from its athletic conferences for all sports, not just football.
East Dubuque, which is facing a numbers crunch of its own, is hosting a town hall on Tuesday with football players and parents to determine its future, and a potential co-op with Southwestern has garnered favor among local residents according to a social media post from the Facebook group “We Are East Dubuque.” Administrators hope to be able to take a recommendation, one way or the other, to the school board the following night.
“We all pretty much agree, and not trying to sway East Dubuque, but East Dubuque seems like the only possible option. Looking around, it’s not like there’s really anybody else that would be interested,” Koeller said. “I fear, especially at this point now in the year, if an East Dubuque co-op doesn’t happen, I don’t see any way we have varsity football next year.”
If East Dubuque decides it wants to enter into a co-op agreement, both schools would need to hammer out an extensive list of details, including financial and other sharing agreements. After that, Koeller said, the next step would be to seek approval from the Six Rivers Conference, which Southwestern is tied to through next season.
The final step would be to make an appeal to the WIAA Board of Control — Koeller said the aim now would be the February meeting — to allow a new co-op in the middle of the two-year cycle. And that’s what makes that if even bigger.
“It’s really a wild card,” Koeller said. “I hated to bring that up the last time I was down in East Dubuque talking with their administration, but we could do a lot of work right here on the front end — all of this, in fact we’ve done a lot of work already, both of us — and the Board of Control can say, ‘No, we’re not going to set that precedent. Denied.’ And that’s where it dies. Done.
“So, that’s the big wild card. That’s the question mark right now. I honestly don’t know that there’s any kind of precedent that we could look at and feel one way or the other about that either. I’m just not sure.”