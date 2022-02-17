Dubuque Hempstead may have secured city bragging rights during the regular season.
But Dubuque Senior grabbed them right back in Wednesday night’s postseason opener.
Senior broke open a tight contest with a big second half and pulled away from the Mustangs, 54-45, in an Iowa Class 5A regional quarterfinal girls basketball showdown at Nora Gymnasium.
The Rams improved to 12-10 and advanced to play at Linn-Mar (14-7) on Saturday night. The Mustangs’ season ended at 8-14.
The opening half played out just like the teams’ regular-season matchups, when each team won close games on the other’s floor.
Wednesday’s first 16 minutes was back-and-forth, with Hempstead grabbing a slight edge early as the Mustangs knocked down 3-pointers for every Senior two-point bucket.
Jaelyn Tigges had one of the Mustang’s trio of 3-pointers in the opening period and scored seven of Hempstead’s first 13 points. The Mustangs led, 13-9, late in the first quarter, but Senior roared back to take the lead. Josie Potts hit Senior’s first triple with 1:45 left and Sam McDonald’s buzzer-beating follow-up shot fell to send Senior to the second quarter up, 14-13.
Hempstead went cold from long range, missing six straight attempts from beyond the arc, but Senior could not capitalize and the teams traded blows for the brunt of the second quarter.
Carleigh Hodgson snapped Hempstead’s skid from 3-point land and snapped a 16-all deadlock with a 3-pointer at the 2:10 mark. Senior’s Olivia Baxter immediately answered with a 3 to knot things again, 19-19, and Hempstead eventually took a slim 21-20 lead into the half.
Hempstead hit its first three shots from the floor to open the second half but could not pull ahead as Senior got a lift off the bench. Ryleigh Bakey buried a pair of 3-pointers in the third, the first of which tied things at 25. Her next bomb put Senior ahead, 30-29. Maya Watters added a 3 shortly after for Senior, keying a 10-2 run by the Rams and giving Senior its biggest lead.
“This was a really nice all-around team win,” Senior coach Jared Deutsch said. “We got unbelievably good minutes from Bakey and Watters on both ends of the court.”
The Mustangs scored just two points through the first 7 minutes of the final period as Senior’s full-court press began to wear on Hempstead.
“We ran three different versions of the press,” Deutsch said. “Our goal was to stay in the press the whole time and it worked out well.”
Tigges, who led Hempstead with 22 points, kept the Mustangs’ hopes alive with a pair of 3-pointers in the final minute.
Forced to foul, Hempstead fell further behind as Senior knocked down 10 of its 15 free-throw attempts in the final 2:09.
“(Senior) made their (free throws) down the stretch,” Hempstead coach Ryan Rush said. “That didn’t give us much of a chance in the end there. This was tough, but I can’t say enough about the group of girls we have here. They’re a great group. They buy into what we’re doing and it was great to see us win a (regular-season) city championship. This was a really great group to coach.”
Watters, Baxter and Josie Potts had 12 points apiece for Senior.