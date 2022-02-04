EAST DUBUQUE, Ill — Ben Vandigo’s stat line was pretty impressive Friday night.
The Scales Mound senior had 15 points, six rebounds, a steal and two chest-thumping, gym-rocking plays that brought the house down.
Pretty impressive for a road game.
Scales Mound just continues to impress regardless of where they play.
The top-ranked Hornets parlayed a dominant first quarter into a convincing 53-40 win at East Dubuque in a Northwest Upstate Illini Conference boys basketball clash.
“We’ve had excellent crowds,” Scales Mound coach Erik Kudronowicz said. “When you’re the No. 1-ranked team those crowds do swell a little bit more. And also knowing that East Dubuque is a fantastic, well-coached team. They’re a staple in the conference. Everybody knew this was going to be a great game and it was.
“We had a great crowd. They had a great crowd. This is the atmosphere you want to play in.
Both defenses were nasty in the early going, swatting shots and disrupting drives — fitting for this battle of conference heavyweights.
Collin Fosler added 12 points for the Hornets, who improved to 24-1 overall and 9-0 in conference play.
Ben Werner’s free throw at the 6:19 mark finally took the lid off the basket. He followed with a layup 20 seconds later to give Scales Mound a 3-0 lead.
East Dubuque (17-6, 7-1) missed its first eight shots from the field and went nearly 7 minutes without a point until Dawson Feyen’s running jumper snapped the scoreless skid.
Vandigo was lethal inside and out during the opening period. He had four hard-charging lay-ins and then stepped out for a long 3-pointer as the Hornets moved to the second quarter up, 16-4.
“(Getting out to a good) start was one of the keys on the board,” Kudronowicz said. “I thought our defense was excellent early. Just phenomenal.”
Feyen added a carbon copy to his first runner and East Dubuque started chipping away, connecting on six straight field-goal attempts.
Zach Freiburger asserted himself inside for East Dubuque as well during the second and the Warriors pulled to within 24-16.
But Scales Mound answered with a long-range onslaught to close out the half. All five of the Hornets’ baskets in the second quarter were of the 3-point variety and came from four different players.
Fosler connected on a pair of bombs for Scales Mound as the Hornets built the lead back up to as much as 17.
ED’s Brevin Lee buried a trey with just under a minute remaining before halftime to give the Warriors a lift heading to the locker room, but still trailing, 33-20.
Freiburger and Ben Montag got early buckets for East Dubuque to start the second half and the Warriors looked poised to keep clawing.
But Scales Mound went on another pivotal run — an 11-2 spurt, to grab its biggest lead of the game, 45-26, heading to the final quarter.
Vandigo closed the third quarter with an authoritative rejection on the defensive end. Then the senior sent the crowd into a frenzy with a thunderous dunk to open the fourth.
“Our community has been awesome in supporting us,” Vandigo said. “We can be two and a half hours away and they come out.”
Scales Mound stretched its lead to as many as 21. Feyen sparked a 10-2 run by the Warriors in the fourth that trimmed the Hornets’ lead to 13 midway through the final period.
But the teams traded baskets and free throws the rest of the way as the top-ranked Hornets held on.
Feyen finished with 11 points to lead the Warriors. Freiburger had 10.
“This is a fun place to play,” Vandigo said. “Fun to get the win. Our defense set the tone in that first quarter. We really kept them away from the rim.”