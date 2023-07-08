07082023-curryswing.jpg
Cascade’s Mya Curry connects with a pitch during the Cougars’ Iowa Class 2A regional semifinal against Northeast on Friday in Cascade. Northeast won, 7-2.

 SOPHIA BITTER / For the Telegraph Herald

CASCADE, Iowa — The fight was there, but unfortunately for the Cascade softball team, the hill was too steep.

Chasing a four-run deficit after the first half inning of play, the Class 2A No. 7-ranked Cougars couldn’t claw their way back, falling to River Valley Conference foe and No. 11-ranked Northeast Goose Lake, 7-2, on Friday in a Region 8 semifinal at Cascade High School.

