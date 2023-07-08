CASCADE, Iowa — The fight was there, but unfortunately for the Cascade softball team, the hill was too steep.
Chasing a four-run deficit after the first half inning of play, the Class 2A No. 7-ranked Cougars couldn’t claw their way back, falling to River Valley Conference foe and No. 11-ranked Northeast Goose Lake, 7-2, on Friday in a Region 8 semifinal at Cascade High School.
The Rebels won the overall season series after the teams split a conference doubleheader on May 25.
Northeast Goose Lake (21-11) advanced to Monday’s Region 8 final at No. 9 Wilton (29-8).
Cascade, which saw its eight-game winning streak halted, closed the season at 27-10.
Sophie Miller led Cascade offensively with a 3-for-4 effort at the plate and a run driven in. Devin Simon, who collected her 200th hit in Wednesday’s quarterfinal victory over Beckman Catholic, went 2-for-4, including her team-best 11th home run. Claudia Noonan added two hits for the Cougars.
The first four Rebels who stepped to the plate in the top of the first reached base and eventually scored, staking the visitors to an early 4-0 lead.
“I didn’t think (the early deficit) sunk us, but they had some nice hits and had some that were placed very well,” Cascade head coach Jason Simon said. “Our girls battled and they never gave up, though. That’s all you can ask for as a coach.”
Cascade answered in the third when Devin Simon led off with a single, stole second, and scored on Miller’s base hit up the middle to make it 4-1.
But the Cougars were never able to inch their way closer than a three-run deficit.
Northeast made it 5-1 in the fifth before Simon’s solo blast in the bottom half cut it to 5-2.
Cascade wasn’t without opportunities, advancing runners into scoring position in four of the seven frames and finishing the contest with 10 hits.
“It wasn’t our best night, but again our girls battled all the way through,” Jason Simon said.
The Cougars were dealt a tough postseason path, drawing No. 11 Northeast in the semifinals, and facing a potential matchup with ninth-ranked Wilton in the regional final. The three teams all hail from the River Valley Conference.
“Our conference is easily the best conference top to bottom in 2A, and they don’t like to see too many of us advance for whatever reason,” Jason Simon said. “I thought our regional got slated pretty badly. We knew we would have to play Northeast or Wilton, but didn’t think we might have to face both, especially being the best ranked team. It just didn’t work for us tonight.”
Cascade bid farewell to four influential seniors — Devin Simon, Taryn Hoffman, Brianna Koppes and Corinne Rea — who helped turn a sub-.500 program into a consistently ranked team knocking on the doorstep of a state berth over the past two seasons.
“They stuck it out through the bad times,” Jason Simon said. “This program is definitely on the rise. We got all of our pitching back and most of the position players. It’s basically gonna be a regroup and go again.”