The Dubuque Saints picked the perfect time to give what head coach Tim King called “their best overall team effort of the season.”
Beau Baker scored a second-period power play goal and Jack Leverton stopped all 26 shots he faced on Thursday to lead the 10th-seeded Saints to a 1-0 victory over No. 7 Omaha in a qualifying-round game in the Midwest High School Hockey League tournament. Dubuque faces the No. 2-seeded Des Moines Oak Leafs at 4 p.m. today in the quarterfinals at MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex in West Des Moines, Iowa.
“We decided we were going to control all three zones,” King said. “We showed the guys a lot of video, put together a game plan and they followed the rules and played the way we wanted to play the whole game. It was the best team effort of the year, by far.”
Dubuque also played a disciplined game, which led to five power play opportunities to Omaha’s three. Baker’s goal came at the 11:38 mark of the second period on the rebound of a Connor Lucas shot after defenseman Owen King moved the puck to Lucas.
“Connor put a really good shot on net, and I was just in the right position to bury it,” Baker said. “That was the game plan. We wanted to get pucks low and have opportunities for rebounds.
“It’s big to upset a team that’s kind of been a rival of ours the last couple of years, especially after having a rough time with them last year. It was nice to prevail today.”
Omaha defeated Dubuque, 3-2, in the semifinals of USA Hockey’s National High School Tournament in Omaha last season. The teams split a two-game series in Dubuque in November.
Dubuque is a considerably younger team this season, however, as the bulk of its top players graduated or moved on to higher levels of hockey.
“It’s wonderful for the younger guys to experience a win at this level,” Tim King said. “Once they realized the moment wasn’t too big for them, they settled down and played the way they can play. It’s great experience moving forward.”
Leverton stood his ground after Baker’s goal to keep the Jr. Lancers at bay. Omaha finished with a 26-17 advantage in shots.
“My defense was amazing,” Leverton said. “I couldn’t have asked for a better defense. It was probably their best puck-movement game of the season so far, and they just never gave up. It was awesome.”
The Oak Leafs won all four games against Dubuque this season, including 5-0 and 5-2 decisions Feb. 19-20 in Des Moines.