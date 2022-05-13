Roamn Hummel will have the unique opportunity to fill out a Cascade High School lineup card with both youth and experience this baseball season.
The Cougars return eight starters and two other letterwinners from a year ago, and only three of them are seniors. Cascade figures to contend in the River Valley Conference’s North Division again after going 19-10 overall and 16-3 in league play last summer.
The RVC will take on a new look in the fall, when Dyersville Beckman and Maquoketa join the league after leaving the WaMaC Conference.
Here is a capsule look at area baseball teams in the River Valley Conference and the Upper Iowa Conference:
CASCADE
Coach — Roamn Hummel (13th season, 305-104)
Last year — 19-10 overall, 16-3 River Valley North
Returning starters — Tanner Simon (sr., OF, .333, 15 hits, 11 RBIs), Justin Roling (sr, UTIL), Jack Carr (sr., P, 5-2, 2.79 ERA, 48 strikeouts, 42 2/3 innings), Jack Menster (jr., OF, .373, 38 hits, 15 RBIs), Mason Otting (jr., SS, .333, 27 hits, 16 RBIs), Cade Rausch (jr., P/C, .321, 25 hits, 21 RBIs. 1-1, 3.55 ERA, 21 2/3 innings), Will Hosch (soph., OF/P, .220, 20 hits, 15 RBIs), Cooper Hummel (fr., P, 3-2, 3.04 ERA, 24 strikeouts, 25 1/3 innings).
Other returning letterwinners — Ty Frasher (soph., INF), Cass Hoffman (soph., INF/P).
Promising newcomers — D.J. Soper (soph., INF/P), Jase Reinke (P/UTIL), Nathan Schockemoehl (fr., P).
Alumni playing in college — Reid Rausch (Coe), Bryce Simon (Clarke), Riley Reed (Clarke), Eli Green (Southeastern CC).
Outlook — The Cougars, who had just three seniors on the roster a year ago, return a pair of all-River Valley selections in Carr and Menster. Menster also earned all-Northeast District accolades in Class 2A. The Cougars return plenty of experience, but depth could be a concern for Hummel this summer.
BELLEVUE
Coach — Pete Bonifas (8th season, 68-106 overall)
Last year — 2-20 overall, 2-17 River Valley
Returning starters — Jackson Mueller (sr., OF/P), Dawson Weber (sr., P/1B), Tyler Nemmers (sr., OF/INF/P), Chris Klein (sr., 1B/P), Jensen Wedeking (jr., SS/P, .311, 11 RBIs), Hunter Merrick (soph., DH/P, 4.42 ERA).
Promising newcomers — Quinton Pickett (soph., C/INF), Beau Walgamuth (sr., INF), Kade Guenther (soph., INF/P), Cal Bonifas (8th, P/INF), Cameron Casel (8th, INF/P).
Alumni playing in college — Andrew Swartz (Clarke).
Outlook — The Comets return a solid core from last season, including 75% of the innings pitched. That should help Bellevue be much more competitive this summer. Wedeking led Bellevue in hitting last summer and earned honorable mention all-RVC.
UPPER IOWA CONFERENCE
CLAYTON RIDGE/CENTRAL
Coach — Casey Zarr (1st season)
Last year — 10-22 overall, 7-11 Upper Iowa
Returning starters — Caleb Helle (sr., SS/P, .242, 24 hits, 14 RBIs), Drake Ostrander (sr., 2B/P, .385, 40 hits, 9 RBIs), Caden Helle (jr., 1B/3B/P, .231, 21 hits, 16 RBIs. 5-2, 3.84 ERA, 30 strikeouts, 34 2/3 innings).
Other returning letterwinners — Max Nuehring (fr., INF/OF/P), Nate Meier (jr., OF).
Promising newcomers — Braxton Bormann (8th, P/C), Kahne Bohlsinger (fr., OF/P), Seth Kregel (8th, OF/P).
Outlook — Zarr, a former Bondurant-Farrar standout who plays at Upper Iowa University, takes over the Clayton Ridge/Central program this summer and plans to implement a “new school” approach at the plate and on the basepaths. He likes the team’s defense and ability to score runs, but developing pitching depth will be the key to the season. Zarr sees the co-op finishing in the top four of the always tough Upper Iowa Conference.