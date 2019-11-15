Two Dubuque County teams will attempt to clinch their programs’ first Iowa state volleyball championships today at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids. Here is a preview capsule look at Western Dubuque in Class 4A and Dyersville Beckman in 2A:
CLASS 4A
NO. 7 WESTERN DUBUQUE (24-13) VS. NO. 1 SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON (36-3)
Time: 12:15 p.m.
How Western Dubuque got here: Swept Central DeWitt in the regional quarterfinals; defeated Dubuque Wahlert in four sets in the regional semifinals; swept Clinton in the regional final; defeated No. 2 Cedar Rapids Xavier in the state quarterfinals; defeated No. 6 Marion in four sets in the state semifinals
How Sergeant Bluff-Luton got here: Earned a first round regional bye; swept Urbandale in the regional semifinals; swept Cedar Rapids Kennedy in the regional final; swept No. 8 Glenwood in the state quarterfinals; swept No. 5 West Delaware in the state semifinals
Western Dubuque key players: Ella Meyer (fr., L; 322 digs, 25 aces), Meg Besler (jr., RS; 159 kills, 53 blocks), Meredith Bahl (soph., OH; 268 kills, 30 aces, 191 digs, 34 blocks), Clare Horsfield (sr., DS; 174 digs, 25 aces), Kaylee Elgin (sr., MH; 109 kills, 16 aces, 65 blocks), Maddie Harris (soph., OH; 264 kills, 18 aces, 174 digs, 21 blocks), Maddy Maahs (soph., S; 55 kills, 811 assists, 156 digs, 34 blocks), Libby Lansing (fr., MH; 33 kills, 54 blocks)
Outlook: The up-start Bobcats are looking to complete a magical run that few outside of the WD gym saw coming. They’ve won in a number of ways this postseason --- bouncing back from a 2-0 deficit against Xavier; ousting defending champion Wahlert; breaking out of a funk against Marion. Unlike WD, which boasts a roster of youngsters who’ve never been to state, the Warriors are used to this stage. They were 4A semifinalists a year ago and state runners-up in 2017 (dropping both matches to eventual champion Wahlert). The key player to stop on Sergeant Bluff-Luton is Kenzie Foley, who has 415 kills entering state. If the Bobcats can manage to contain her while carrying over their gutsy play, they may be holding the school’s first-ever state volleyball championship by the end of this.
CLASS 4A
NO. 2 DYERSVILLE BECKMAN (42-8) VS. NO. 1 WESTERN CHRISTIAN (40-5)
Time: 4:45 p.m.
How Beckman got here: Earned a first round regional bye; swept Sumner-Fredricksburg in the regional quarterfinals; swept MFL-Mar-Mac in the regional semifinals; swept Denver in the regional final; swept No. 7 Van Buren in the state quarterfinals; swept No. 6 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows in the state semifinals
How Western Christian got here: Earned a first round regional bye; swept Rock Valley in the regional quarterfinals; swept Lawton-Bronson in the regional semifinals; swept Boyden-Hull in the regional final; swept No. 8 Hudson in the state quarterfinals; swept No. 4 Osage in the state semifinals
Beckman key players: Chloe Ungs (sr., OH; 145 kills, 30 blocks), Ashley Engelken (sr., DS; 29 aces, 216 digs), Makayla Koelker (jr., S; 30 aces, 491 assists, 99 digs), Paige McDermott (sr., MH; 204 kills, 36 aces, 89 digs, 74 blocks), Kiersten Schmitt (soph., RS; 232 kills, 290 assists, 79 digs, 63 blocks), Jada Wills (sr., OH; 474 kills, 60 aces, 253 digs, 52 blocks), Leah Wessels (soph., S; 276 assists), Haley LeGrand (sr., RS; 12 kills), Kylee Rueber (jr., MH; 91 kills, 84 blocks), Olivia Hogan (soph., L; 398 digs, 14 aces), Keeley Schmitt (jr., RS; 20 blocks)
Outlook: The top two seeds in the 2A field go head to head with unblemished postseason records in 2019. Both Beckman and Western Christian haven’t dropped a set in these playoffs. Unlike the Trailblazers, though, the Wolfpack have been through this before. The defending 2A champs have made it to the state tournament a state record 19 straight times. Beckman is making its third straight trip and second consecutive final four appearance, but outside of senior middle Paige McDermott, none of the Blazers had taken the semifinal stage until Thursday. This is also the first title match appearance for Beckman since 2000. Given the way both these teams have played this year, on paper, this championship is as good as it gets in 2A this year. Seeing either team crack under the title game pressure would be quite surprising, but only one of them can hoist a championship banner.