Scales Mound may be one of the smallest towns in Illinois, but the Hornets are kings of the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference again.
Charlie Wiegel scored 17 points and Scales Mound held off Stockton, 54-50, on Friday night in Scales Mound to clinch the outright NUIC West Division championship for the second consecutive season.
Jacob Duerr added 11 points and Thomas Hereau chipped in 10 as Scales Mound improved to 25-5 overall, 10-1 in the NUIC.
Galena 76, West Carroll 20 — At Galena, Ill.: Connor Glasgow scored a game-high 16 points, Kolby Knautz added 13 and Parker Studtmann had 12, and 11 different Pirates scored in a blowout win over the Thunder.
Western Dubuque 68, Linn-Mar 61 — At Epworth, Iowa: The Bobcats knocked off the Lions in Mississippi Valley Conference play.
River Valley 61, Lancaster 58 — At Lancaster, Wis.: The Blackhawks held off the Flying Arrows for their first Southwest Wisconsin Conference win of the season.
Darlington 69, Iowa-Grant 48 — At Darlington, Wis.: The Redbirds routed the Panthers in their SWAL clash.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Cedar Falls 55, Dubuque Senior 42 — At Cedar Falls, Iowa: Josie Potts scored 13 points and Sam McDonald added 11, but the Rams lost on the road against the Class 5A No. 8-ranked Tigers.
Waterloo West 67, Dubuque Hempstead 23 — At Waterloo, Iowa: The Wahawks routed the Mustangs in their Mississippi Valley Conference tilt.
Linn-Mar 65, Western Dubuque 50 — At Marion, Iowa:The Lions fought off the Bobcats in their Mississippi Valley Conference clash.
Lancaster 63, Richland Center 43 — At Lancaster, Wis.: The Flying Arrows routed the Hornets in their Southwest Wisconsin Conference matchup.
Southwestern 45, Iowa-Grant 35 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: The Wildcats topped the Panthers in their SWAL showdown.
Potosi/Cassville 57, Benton 53 — At Benton, Wis.: Ruby Roe scored a game-high 22 points and Cassie Cooley added 10 as Potosi/Cassville held off the Zephyrs. Halle Stluka scored 14 points to pace Benton.
Shullsburg 55, Highland 44 — At Shullsburg, Wis.: Stella Spillane scored 14 points and Camden Russell chipped in 13 to lead the Miners (14-9) over the Cardinals.
BOYS PREP BOWLING
Dubuque Senior 3,029; Linn-Mar 2,973 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Drake Reed rolled a 242-244—486 series, Hayden Hirsch had a 432, Zachary Wlochal recorded a 407 and Michael Wlochal 400, and the Rams held off the Lions.
GIRLS PREP BOWLING
Dubuque Senior 2,544; Linn-Mar 2,522 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Jaquelyn Hochrein bowled a 185-187—372 series, and the Rams used a 94-pin advantage after individuals to hold off Linn-Mar.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Pride take 2 — At Sterlington, La.: Victor Lara went 4-for-4 with two RBIs and three runs scored to help Clarke beat Texas Wesleyan, 12-1, in its opening game at the Cajun Collision. Former Western Dubuque standout Greg Bennett struck out 10 in a complete-game three-hitter as the Pride won their second game, 5-0, over Southwestern Christian.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Wartburg 22, Loras 15 — At Waverly, Iowa: Dubuque Hempstead state champion Joe Pins (133 pounds) was one of six Knights to win matches as Wartburg locked up the American Rivers Conference dual championship. Dustin Bohren (165) won by fall, and Shane Liegel (184) and Wyatt Wriedt (285) added wins for Loras.
Coe 26, Dubuque 17 — At Stoltz Sports Center: Devinaire Hayes won by fall at 165 pounds, Brady Koontz (125) and Luke Radeke (157) added major decisions, but the Spartans lost to the Kohawks. Dylan Koontz (133) also won for Dubuque.
