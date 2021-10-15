Here is a capsule look at tonight’s key area games:
IOWA
PLEASANT VALLEY (5-2) at DUBUQUE SENIOR (5-2)
Kickoff — 7:15 p.m.
Radio — KDTH-AM 1370
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — This is an important game with playoff implications for both teams. But it’s one the Rams haven’t fared too well in lately. Pleasant Valley has won each of the four meetings over the last seven years. Senior hasn’t scored more than 17 points in any of those meetings. This is a different Rams team, though.
TH prediction — Senior 28, Pleasant Valley 24
DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD (3-4) at WATERLOO WEST (3-4)
Kickoff — 7:45 p.m.
Radio — None
Last year — Hempstead won, 52-14
Outlook — This is a must-win game for the Mustangs, who will almost certainly need to win again next week to reach the postseason. Hempstead is 6-2 against the Wahawks since the 2008 season and has won three straight in the series. It definitely helps that Hempstead’s offense is in a groove.
TH prediction — Hempstead 35, Waterloo West 13
WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK (6-1, 3-0) at WESTERN DUBUQUE (4-3, 2-1)
Kickoff — 7:30 p.m.
Radio — None
Last year — Western Dubuque won, 28-9, in the regular season before winning, 47-21, in the playoffs
Outlook — The Bobcats can’t lock up a playoff berth tonight, but they could take a major step toward securing one with a win over the Class 4A No. 5-ranked Go-Hawks. Western Dubuque could force a three-way tie atop District 2 with a win. Waverly-Shell Rock would clinch a playoff berth with a win and set up a district championship game next week against Decorah. A loss would almost certainly take the Bobcats out of the discussion for one of six at-large playoff berths.
TH prediction — Waverly-Shell Rock 35, Western Dubuque 27
DUBUQUE WAHLERT (2-5, 2-2) at JESUP (2-5, 0-4)
Kickoff — 7:30 p.m.
Radio — None
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — Wahlert is officially into the playoffs and can clinch a third-place seeding with a win tonight. The Golden Eagles are coming off a 35-0 victory over Oelwein last week. Putting together another solid performance in the regular-season finale could help build momentum toward a long playoff run.
TH prediction — Wahlert 28, Jesup 7
MFL/MAR-MAC (6-1, 3-1) AT DYERSVILLE BECKMAN (7-0, 4-0)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Radio — KDST-FM 99.3
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — The Trailblazers and Bulldogs have not met since 2011, with the Trailblazers winning in a blowout. Clearly, MFL is a much-improved program since then and this should be a good battle between the top two teams in Class 1A District 4. While each team has the ability to rack up a lot of points, the two defenses are the most impressive. Beckman allows just 10.9 points per game, while MFL surrenders 15.3. Key defensive stops late in the game could be a deciding factor in this one. Beckman would clinch the Class 1A District 4 championship with a victory.
TH prediction — Beckman 28, MFL/Mar-Mac 21
CLAYTON RIDGE (3-4, 2-3) AT BELLEVUE (4-3, 2-3)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — Bellevue has won its last four meetings over Clayton Ridge and extending it to five will likely mean a playoff berth. In fact, the winner of this game will clinch a playoff berth assuming South Winneshiek (2-5, 2-3) loses to East Buchanan (6-1, 4-1). So, for both teams, tonight’s game is a must-win, which should lead to an electric atmosphere on Bellevue’s senior night in the regular-season finale.
TH prediction — Bellevue 31, Clayton Ridge 21
WYOMING MIDLAND (3-5, 3-3) AT EDGEWOOD-COLESBURG (4-3, 4-2)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — The Vikings are sitting in a pretty good position for a postseason spot, but the simplest way to ensure that is to win tonight. If Ed-Co can get by Midland tonight, it will be in. The Vikings still have a good chance to get in even with a loss. And after facing two daunting opponents in Lansing Kee and Easton Valley the last two weeks, expect the Vikings to be firing on all cylinders in front of their home crowd to solidify that playoff berth and not leave it to chance.
TH prediction — Edgewood-Colesburg 45, Midland 25
ILLINOIS
GALENA (4-3, 3-3) AT DURAND/PECATONICA (6-1, 6-0)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — The Pirates have a lot riding on their final two regular season contests. With an upset victory over Durand/Pecatonica tonight, Galena would become playoff eligible with five wins. With a loss tonight, they would need to beat rival East Dubuque next week to even have a chance. The Pirates would much rather head into that season-ending rivalry contest knowing a win gets them in. For that to be the case, tonight’s game is a must win.
TH prediction — Durand/Pecatonica 34, Galena 20
EAST DUBUQUE (2-5, 1-5) AT DAKOTA (2-5, 2-4)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Dakota won, 28-7
Outlook — East Dubuque has a chance to go on a little run to end the season. The Warriors put up 50 points in last week’s victory, and with a win tonight, would go into next week’s finale against rival Galena with a chance to close the season on a three-game winning streak.
TH prediction — East Dubuque 28, Dakota 20
WISCONSIN
BELLEVILLE (6-2, 4-2) at MINERAL POINT (4-4, 3-3)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — There is a lot more on the line tonight for Mineral Point than for Belleville. The Pointers need to win to reach playoff eligiblity. Belleville, which can not win the SWAL championship and has already qualified for the playoffs, averages 38.1 points per game behind a balanced offense. Mineral Point averages 33.2 points per game with similar balance on offense.
TH prediction — Mineral Point 35, Belleville 29