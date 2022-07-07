The Class 3A No. 6-ranked Western Dubuque baseball team looked polished in its final tune-up before the postseason.
Jake Goodman tossed a complete-game gem and Garret Kadolph belted a two-run homer as the Bobcats defeated Davenport North, 4-2, Wednesday at Farley Park.
The Bobcats closed the regular season at 26-11 and will host Crestwood on Friday night in a Class 3A Substate 3 first-round matchup at 7 p.m.
DeWitt Central 7-0, Dubuque Senior 3-4 — At Senior: Mason Kunkel went 3-for-3 and Kobe Meyer added two hits in support of Kaden Klein, who earned the Game 2 win on the mound as Senior salvaged a split. Alex Kirman led the Rams with two hits in the opener.
Janesville2, Edgewood-Colesburg 1 —At Janesville, Iowa: The Vikings bowed out at 12-12 with a Class 1A District 6 semifinal loss.
(Tuesday’s games)
Linn-Mar 5, Senior 3 — At Senior: Ray Schlosser had two hits and two RBIs as the Rams dropped the second game of a Mississippi Valley Conference doubleheader. Linn-Mar won the opener by an identical score.
Davenport North 6, Maquoketa 4 — At Davenport, Iowa: Kasey Coakley went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI as the Cardinals (12-19) lost their regular-season finale.
PREP SOFTBALL
Cascade 10, MFL/Mar-Mac 0 — At Cascade, Iowa: The Cougars (18-11) used a six-run fourth inning to rout the Bulldogs in a Class 2A Region 8 quarterfinal and will host South Winneshiek or Clayton Ridge in Friday’s semifinal.
Dyersville Beckman 14, Maquoketa Valley 3 — At Delhi, Iowa: The Trailblazers (8-24) rolled past the Wildcats (6-20) in their Class 2A Region 8 quarterfinal and will play at Wilton in Friday’s semifinal.
Wilton 13, Bellevue 3 — At Wilton, Iowa: The Comets ended their season at 4-21 after falling in a Class 2A Region 8 quarterfinal.
West Delaware 18, Northeast Goose Lake 5 — At Goose Lake, Iowa: The Hawks upset the Class 3A No. 8-ranked Rebels in their 3A Region 7 quarterfinal. West Delaware (7-26) will play North Fayette Valley or Monticello in the semifinals on Friday.
Calamus-Wheatland 3, Edgewood-Colesburg 2 — At Calamus, Iowa: The Vikings bowed out at 16-17 after a narrow loss to the Warriors in a Class 1A Region 7 quarterfinals.
semi-pro baseball
Epworth 5, Worthington 4 —At Rickardsville, Iowa: Austin Hosch had two hits and Tyler Hoerner drove in two runs as Epworth plated four runs in the seventh to stun Worthington in the Rickardsville Tournament. Jarod Harris went 4-for-4 for the Cardinals.
Holy Cross 15, Monticello 13 — At Rickardsville, Iowa: Caden Scott and Brandon Hogan had three hits each to lead Holy Cross’ 17-hit attack on Tuesday in the Rickardsville Tournament. Naighel Calderon went 3-for-5 and belted two home runs for Monticello. Ryan Manternach added three hits and Michael Reuter went deep for the Cubs.
