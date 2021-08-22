PEOSTA, Iowa — Anthony Ruden doesn’t necessarily mind being called a hoarder, at least when it comes to collecting semi-pro baseball hardware.
The right-hander won his fourth consecutive MVP award in leading Key West to its fourth straight tournament crown. He picked up three victories and closed out the championship game Friday night as the Ramblers pulled away from Epworth, 12-4.
Key West previously won tournament titles at Rickardsville, Cascade and Dyersville and did not enter the Holy Cross tournament in between. They will wrap up the season next week with the Eastern Iowa Hawkeye League playoffs.
“I think we’ve kind of surprised ourselves a little bit, too, lately, but once we got the first one, we started rolling with it,” said Ruden, who pitched 3 1/3 innings of one-hit, scoreless relief on Friday. “The second one happened, and all of the sudden we’re back to where we were in years past as far as our mentality. Everyone has just played really well.
“It’s a great honor to be named MVP, but, honestly, I wouldn’t have any of them if it wasn’t for the rest of the guys out there. Especially (catcher) Jake Blunt. He doesn’t get near the credit he deserves. These MVPs should be 50/50 splits. He’s the reason I get most the stuff I get.”
Shortstop Greg Bennett led the offense by driving in five runs, including three on a seventh-inning home run. Darius Bradley, Andrew Redman and Blunt added two hits each in a nine-hit attack.
“I took a while off from playing, trying to find my swing again, but I started to find it (Thursday) night toward the end of the game,” Bennett said. “I just tried to take the same approach into tonight. The best thing about playing with these guys is it’s always competitive baseball all the time. They’re always amping people up, they always have each others’ backs. You hear encouragement all the time from the dugout about playing the right way and getting jobs done.”
Epworth opened the scoring with a pair of runs in the bottom of the first inning. Bryce Hoerner reached on a two-out infield single, Mike Brown doubled just inside the right-field line, and Brett Featherston stroked a two-run single to right-center.
But the Ramblers took control of the game two innings later by scoring six runs on just three hits while sending 10 batters to the plate against Orioles starter Cole Perrenoud. Bradley singled in the first run, Brett LaMere drew a bases-loaded walk, Bennett drew a bases-loaded hit batsman, Blunt belted a two-run double, and Chad Crabill drove in a run with a ground out.
Epworth cut the deficit to 6-4 with a pair of runs in the fourth. Featherston led off with a towering home run to right-center, and Aaron Savary doubled to the left-centerfield gap before scoring when Kyle Bixby reached on an error.
From there, the Ramblers gradually pulled away before ending the game an inning early via the mercy rule.
Blunt singled home a run in the fifth, and Bennett belted his three-run home run just inside the left-field foul pole in the seventh. In the eighth, LaMere singled in a run, and Bennett added a run-scoring sacrifice fly to centerfield to wrap up the scoring.
Brown doubled twice, and Featherston also had a pair of hits for the Orioles.
Rickardsville defeated Peosta, 4-2, in the consolation game.