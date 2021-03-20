Possibly the greatest honor an athlete can attain when it’s all said and done is to have left a legacy.
Stockton’s Tiana Timpe, the 2020-21 Telegraph Herald All-Area Girls Basketball Player of the Year, did exactly that over her four-year career in ways that extend far beyond the basketball court.
“She is easily leaving as possibly the best all-around player that’s played here,” Stockton coach Robyn Schulz said. “She is truly a coach’s dream. She has been a great leader, she’s enthusiastic at practice and it has left an impression on our young kids. I just can’t say enough good things about her; she has worked so hard and earned everything she has gotten so far.”
Because of her innate basketball instincts, Schulz often referred to Timpe as his “coach on the floor.”
“She made my job easy,” he said. “She would see things on the court while I’m trying to watch everybody and call something out. My ego’s not giant enough that I wouldn’t let a player like her call something out if she sees it.”
Timpe, the 5-foot-11 shooting guard, averaged 22.8 points per game, led Stockton to a 15-1 record in the pandemic-shortened season and will continue her career on scholarship at Division I Central Michigan next year. She finished her career with 1,897 career points, ranking second in Stockton history and eclipsed the 1,000-point barrier during the first game of her junior year. Had this season not been basically cut in half, Timpe would have easily surpassed 2,000 points for her career.
“A goal of mine was to leave Stockton as the program’s leading scorer,” Timpe said. “It’s just an honor to leave my legacy here.”
More than the countless times her perfectly formed jump shot swished through the net, Timpe will remember being part of the Blackhawks program as a truly special time in her life.
“It’s meant everything,” she said. “The relationships I’ve made from my freshman to my senior year just mean everything to me and the memories I’ve made at Stockton and on the basketball team will never be forgotten. “It has just meant everything.”
MAKING AN IMPACT
Timpe’s father, Tim — who coached her from an early age and was the Stockton high school coach until this season — said the impact his daughter has had stretches far beyond the court or record book.
“There are so many girls that have looked up to Tiana and not because of her stats, but because she’s so well-liked by everybody,” Tim Timpe said. “You see all these little girls that want pictures with her and wearing her number at games. I think it makes girls look up to her and want to be like her and play at the next level. They want to be the next Stockton girls basketball player to have the success that she’s had.”
But all the adoration would not be possible without the extra work Timpe put forth to get there. Her father noted the early mornings and late nights she spent in the gym crafting her game, the time spent in the weight room, the hundreds of hours working with specific trainers, and the dedication she has shown to growing basketball in the Stockton community by getting girls involved with programs like AAU.
“She has just worked her butt off,” Tim Timpe said. “For the underclassmen and even the younger girls in seventh or eighth grade to see the work that she puts in, it makes them want to do that too. I think that’s hopefully the effect she’s had on this program.”
During her four years, Tiana Timpe led Stockton to an astounding 99-16 record, winning 86 percent of the games she played. She was a first-team all-state selection during her sophomore and junior seasons, and an NUIC first-team all-conference performer all four years.
Timpe’s fondest memory comes from before she was Stockton’s superstar. In fact, it’s from before she was even the best player on the team.
Making a run to the Illinois Class 1A state championship game as a freshman on the 2017-18 squad that went 32-3, is what Timpe will remember most. While she was a significant contributor and essential to their success in averaging nearly 13 points per game that season, Timpe was not the centerpiece. The Blackhawks featured senior all-stater Emily Offenheiser.
“That team and what we had was very special to me,” she said. “The experience at state was incredible. It’s definitely something I’ll never forget.”
GOING OUT STRONG
With the fate of this season undecided until late January and Illinois’ decision not to hold any type of postseason, it would have been easy for Timpe — already having signed with a Division I school — to just go through the motions with very little to play for, or sit out this season completely.
That was never an option for Timpe.
Not only did she play, she excelled. And that’s something Schulz says speaks to her character and determination.
“It made me so proud of her that she was willing to come out,” Schulz said. “I told them at the beginning of the season, we’re not really playing for anything other than the name on the front of our jersey.”
Not only did she excel, Timpe led the Blackhawks in nearly every statistical category, was their captain on the floor and willed them to a 15-1 overall record.
“She was just what the doctor ordered as a freshman to get us down to state and she’s just gotten better and better,” Schulz said. “Statistically, this was easily her best season. She just had an all-around awesome season.”
Timpe noted that while the makeup of her senior season was not ideal, it was a learning experience nonetheless.
“Just don’t take anything for granted,” she said. “Especially in 2020, it taught me that anything can be taken away just like that. For this season, I just tried to take everything in — win or lose — because this was my last year and I’m not going to get it back.”
She does admit that not being able to play a postseason was a disappointment, but her team stayed motivated throughout.
“There were times at practice when we’d look back and think we could have made it far,” Timpe said. “We could have made it to supers and even had a chance to make it to state. But we still stayed motivated because we wanted to beat Galena and we wanted to beat Amboy.”
And in those two games against arch-rival Galena, Timpe shined to complete the season sweep. She scored 23 points in the first contest and then dropped 32 in a triple-overtime thriller.
Against Class 1A top-ranked Amboy, which accounted for Stockton’s only loss, Timpe nearly willed her team to the upset despite having two defenders on her at all times.
“Not knowing what we could have done is a downer for us,” she said. “But the girls still came to practice every day and worked their butts off.”
NEXT CHAPTER
As Timpe gets ready to transition her game from small-town Stockton to Division I Central Michigan in Mount Pleasant, Mich., she embraces the challenge.
“It’s definitely going to be a big change,” she said. “But I can’t wait to meet the girls and be part of that team and have those experiences. I am very excited to get up there and play.”
Timpe chose Central Michigan over Bradley and Western Illinois and will major in kinesiology or exercise science. She plans to pursue a career in physical therapy.
Her dad is looking forward to watching her play from a fan’s perspective.
“I’m just going to watch her play and enjoy it,” Tim Timpe said. “I’m a pretty competitive person and always a coach, too. I’m always wondering what she could be doing better, but I’m just going to try and enjoy these next four years.”
In a private conversation toward the end of this season, Schulz told Timpe just how much she has meant to the Stockton program and community.
“I told her,” Schulz said, “I’m gonna miss you as a player, but I’m really gonna miss you more as a person.
“She’s just so high-character.”