FARLEY, Iowa — Austin Savary knew this might be his last full-time semi-pro tournament of the summer, so he wanted to make it memorable.
The recent Winona State University graduate pitched another six solid innings Saturday night to lead Dyersville to an 8-1 victory over the host team in the championship game of the Farley Tournament. The all-Northern Sun Conference performer struck out eight and allowed five hits, three walks and one hit batsman in six innings to win for the third time in the tournament.
“Knowing this was probably my last go-round, I really wanted to win this tournament pretty bad,” said Savary, who plans to move to Des Moines in a few weeks. “That’s a big reason why I pitched three of the four games and threw 18 of the 19 innings in those games. I really enjoy playing with this group of guys and this team. And if this was going to be my last tournament, we might as well win it.”
Savary plans to play the first two games of the Worthington tournament before moving and hopes to make it back to the area for spot duty later in the summer.
The Whitehawks gave Savary all the offensive support he needed in the first inning. Tournament MVP Riley LeGrand led off with a base hit, T.J. Deardorff walked and both runners moved up on stolen bases. Camden Smyka drove in the first run with a fielder’s choice, and manager Cole Klostermann followed with a two-run single to right-centerfield for a 3-0 lead.
“It was huge to get that early lead,” said LeGrand, who hit .500 in the tournament. “If I get on base, I feel pretty confident in the guys behind me that they’re going to drive me in. And a 3-0 lead is the perfect spot for Austin to be in, the way he’s been throwing the ball for us.
“It’s a pretty cool feeling to be named MVP, but you don’t win a tournament like this without the whole team playing well. Austin certainly should have been in the running for it with the way he pitched, and we had a bunch of guys come up with key hits all tournament.”
Dyersville added two more runs in the second. Jackson Frese walked and later came around to score on a wild pitch, and LeGrand doubled and scored as part of a first-and-third double steal.
In the fifth, Joel Vaske reached on a hit batsman to lead off the inning and scored Dyersville’s sixth run on a Klostermann base hit to left field.
Farley scored its lone run in the bottom half. Derek Hardin led off with a base hit, took second on a passed ball and scored on Brian Miller’s base hit to make it 6-1.
But the Whitehawks tacked on three more runs in the sixth. Carter Petsche led off with a single and later scored on another double steal, Deardorff walked and scored on a Smyka base hit, and Vaske walked and scored on an error.