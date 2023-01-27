Max Montes leaned on several Dubuque connections for advice when the Ohio State University hockey program intensified his recruitment.
And they all did a solid job of selling him on the program.
The 5-foot-8, 159-pound forward from Waukesha, Wis., committed to the Buckeyes on Wednesday night after considering five other programs since the USHL holiday break.
Montes played with three current Buckeyes — forwards Stephen Halliday and Davis Burnside and goalie Reilly Herbst — while in Dubuque, and current teammates Theo Wallberg and Noah Powell previously committed to Ohio State. Assistant coach J.B. Bittner and senior Mark Cheremeta also joined the Buckeyes after stints with the Fighting Saints.
“In talking with Steve O and Burnsy a decent amount, they all had great things to say about the program, and Powell and Theo both love their decision to go there,” Montes, 19, said. “Obviously, it’s a tough decision, but it made things a lot easier to have that kind of inside information from them. It helped a lot. And credit to them, because I’m headed there next year.”
Montes, in his third full season in Dubuque, ranks second in team scoring with 11 goals and fourth in points with 20 assists in 30 games. That includes a shorthanded goal and two shorthanded assists.
He has accumulated 34 goals, 67 points, 74 penalty minutes and a plus-1 rating in 135 career USHL games. During his career, the Saints have gone 21-6-0-1 when he scores a goal and 37-11-1-2 when he tallies at least one point.
“Max’s skating ability is his biggest asset, and he creates a lot of offense because of it, especially on the penalty kill,” Saints coach Kirk MacDonald said. “He wins faceoffs, he’s so solid down the middle of the ice, and he strips a lot of pucks by being so tenacious on the backcheck, which puts teams in tough situations in transition.
“Those are all things that will translate right away to Ohio State. It all starts with that skating ability, which will help him make an impact at the next level.”
Montes followed a unique developmental path during his three seasons in Dubuque. He first played under Oliver David, who now coaches professionally in Switzerland, and last year learned from current Boston College head coach Greg Brown.
“It’s a little different, having three coaches in three years with the same team, but I’ve learned so much from all three and I’ve grown as a player and as a person because of it,” Montes said. “Dubuque’s helped me develop into a more complete hockey player, and it’s a huge reason why I have the chance to play at Ohio State next year.
“I’ve had three coaches here, but the one thing that hasn’t changed is the winning attitude in Dubuque. Everyone in the locker room wants to win and everyone is committed to doing whatever it takes to win. It’s a great environment to be a part of. It’s a big reason why the organization has been so successful for so many years.”
Since the Saints returned to the USHL in 2010-11, no other team has finished above .500 and qualified for the playoffs every season. The USHL did not conduct playoffs in 2020, but the Saints were in second place overall at the time the league canceled the season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Montes will be joining another winning program headed by 10th year head coach Steve Rohlik. The Buckeyes rank third in the Big Ten Conference with a 16-9-1 record and sit at No. 8 in the USA Today and USCHO polls.
“I loved their coaching staff, the facilities and the academics they have to offer,” Montes said. “And they move players on to the NHL. Those were all appealing factors for me and the main reasons I chose Ohio State.”
