EPWORTH, Iowa — In the third quarter on Friday night, Cedar Falls showed why it’s the top-ranked program in Iowa Class 4A.
Over the course of the final quarter, however, Western Dubuque proved it’s going to be a force in the Class 3A postseason field.
Dylan Johnson scored eight of his game-high 26 points in the fourth period, as the 3A No. 8-ranked Bobcats went on a 24-13 run to make the No. 1 Tigers sweat in a 73-63 defeat at Western Dubuque High School.
“I’m just proud of the guys,” WD coach Wayne Cusick said. “I think it proves to the guys how good they can be as long as they stay focused for four quarters. I thought we played 2½ good quarters, but had some lapses in there. We got rushed at times on offense, but that’s learning. They’re high school kids. We’ll talk about it, work on it, and get better.”
Johnson finished with 12 rebounds for a double-double to power the Bobcats (13-4), while Garrett Baumhover added 15 points and Nick Bryant had 12.
The Tigers (14-0) remained perfect on the season behind Landon Wolf’s 20 points, with Chase Courbat adding 12 and Trey Campbell chipping in 11. Cedar Falls used a 27-15 run during the third quarter to pull away for a 60-39 lead, but the Bobcats rallied in the fourth.
“We told the guys that there’s two things you can do at that point,” Cusick said. “You can fold the tent up or keep fighting and get back after it. The guys responded. They fought. They made it tough on them, but obviously they’re a very good team.”
All the numbers that the Tigers have racked up this season didn’t find their mark against the game Bobcats. Cedar Falls fell just shy of its 78.8 points per game average, but the Tigers usually only allow 47 per game on the defensive end. The biggest number of all wasn’t even close – Cedar Falls has won its games this season by an average margin of 31 points, and that’s mostly against 4A competition.
“I was happy with our guys,” Cusick said. “We came in with the idea that we were going to win. We weren’t going to change what we do. We’re just trying to get better, and hopefully that will carry over into the postseason.”
Johnson’s deep 3-pointer opened the scoring for the Bobcats, but the Tigers quickly answered with a 7-0 run after the teams traded the lead to take an 11-5 advantage. The Tigers led the rest of the way, but every time Cedar Falls looked to break the game open, the Bobcats answered.
“They shoot the 3 so well,” Cusick said. “Wolf’s shooting at 47 (percent), Campbell’s at 47 (percent), and other guys around them are good, too. We had to stay in their mugs and make them put the ball on the floor. But they spread you out enough and they knocked down the shots. That’s why they’re at where they’re at.”
Johnson scored seven points in the second frame, opening the quarter with a 3 and then scoring on a tough drive to the hole to cut the deficit to 23-15 at the 5:16 mark. Bryant swished a trey and Andrew Oltmanns scored in transition to slice it to 26-20 with 3:23 until half. Finally, Baumhover’s drive to the rim late made it a 33-24 game heading into the locker room for half.
Cedar Falls then shot 10-for-17 from the field in the third quarter to create distance, but the Bobcats chipped away in the fourth. Johnson sank the final of his five treys, and then Baumhover added another from the baseline to cut it to 68-56 with 2:24 to go. But the Tigers ran enough clock and made enough free throws to keep the Bobcats at bay.
“I think this showed what our guys can do in the postseason,” Cusick said. “They’re going to fight.”