EPWORTH, Iowa — Drew Lewis feels a renewed sense of confidence in both himself and his team this season.
His play on the pitch Thursday showed it.
Lewis found the back of the net at 43:00 to break a tie early in the second half with what proved to be the game-winning goal as Hempstead pulled away from Western Dubuque for a 4-1 victory at Buchman Field.
“The boys are coming together now; we’re playing more as a team,” Lewis said. “We put together a new program on offense which is really helping out, compared to previous years when we haven’t been able to score.”
Lewis, a junior forward, assisted on the opening goal of the match, and peppered the Bobcats’ net several times throughout.
“Coach (Alex Lee) has really built up a lot of confidence in me this year — and the players, too,” Lewis said. “When the players trust me, it’s easy to trust myself. I feel like it takes a team to win a game, and I’m just proud of the boys for coming through.”
The Mustangs seized a 1-0 lead in the 21st minute when Lewis floated a header right on the foot of a charging Denis Masinovic, who buried it for his third goal of the season.
The Mustangs largely controlled possession in the opening half, blasting WD keeper Schuyler Ridenour with seven shots on goal.
“We have a really smart soccer team,” said Lee, Hempstead’s first-year coach. “We have guys that work for each other; we just have to continue to do the work, that’s all.”
The Bobcats made the most of their lone shot on goal in the first 40 minutes with a game-tying goal in the 34th minute. Brody Staner corralled a loose ball inside the box and blasted it by Aiden Rhoads to knot the match at 1-1.
“We’re just trying to evolve our game from last year,” WD coach James Suarez said. “Our philosophy and our play style is starting to align with what we want and what Bobcat soccer should be. There is going to be some growing pains along the way, which we saw today.”
Lewis gave Hempstead the lead for good just 3 minutes into the second half when he controlled a lofted pass from Zander Ehlers and sent it past Ridenour from the left side to make it 2-1. Mitch Tackney extended it to 3-1 with a goal in the lower right corner in the 49th minute.
“Possession,” Lee said, on what he emphasized to his team coming into the season. “We want teams to adjust to how we play. We have a great group of boys who are willing to do it, and we’ve done it well so far.”
The Mustangs are now 2-0 after going a combined 6-27 over the past two seasons.
Elijah Lewis completed the scoring when he took advantage of an open left-side net in the 64 minute as Rhoads was forced to make a play on the right side and evacuate the net.
Despite Western Dubuque’s 0-2 start to the season, Suarez feels his team is getting a feel for their style of play after winning just one match in two years.
“In the previous years, a lot of the issues came from the fact that we tried to play a brand of soccer that did not fit our guys,” Suarez said. “We’ve decided to modify it and change it to more of an aggressive style that fits our athleticism.”
