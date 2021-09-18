Cole Heim ran for two touchdowns and passed for two more, both to Alex Pitts, as Bellevue rolled to a 28-0 victory over Maquoketa Valley on Friday night in Bellevue, Iowa.
Heim completed 27 of 38 passes for 252 yards and two scores for the Comets (2-2), tossing an 11-yard score to Pitts in the first quarter and then another 11-yard scoring strike to Pitts in the second. Heim added TD runs of 1 and 7 yards.
Pitts finished with 10 receptions for 118 yards and the two scores.
The Wildcats dropped to 1-3.
West Delaware 14, Waverly-Shell Rock 6 — At Waverly, Iowa: The battle of top-10 ranked programs went to the Class 3A No. 5-ranked Hawks (3-1), who captured the defensive battle over the 4A No. 4 Go-Hawks (3-1).
Clinton 28, Maquoketa 0 — At Clinton, Iowa: In the battle of programs looking for their first victories, the River Kings (1-3) blanked the Cardinals (0-4).
North Linn 47, Clayton Ridge 0 — At Guttenberg, Iowa: The Lynx (4-0) ran wild for the runaway victory over the Eagles (2-2).
ILLINOIS
Galena 28, Stockton 14 — At Stockton, Ill.: The longtime rivalry game went to the Pirates (2-2), who made enough key plays to even up their record and top the Blackhawks (1-3).
The Pirates rallied from a 6-0 deficit by scoring 14 points in the second quarter with a touchdown pass and run from quarterback Ethan Hefel. When Stockton tied the game with 9:07 remaining, Hefel again tossed a touchdown to take the lead.
Brady Schemehorn, who caught both touchdowns from Hefel, sealed the win with 18 seconds remaining by returning an interception for a touchdown.
Lena-Winslow 52, East Dubuque 0 — At Lena, Ill.: The perennial powerhouse Panthers (4-0) scored early and often in the rout of the Warriors (1-3).
River Ridge 2, Ashton-Franklin Center 0 — The Wildcats (1-3) scored their first win of the season via forfeit, as the co-op was low on players in the scheduled 8-player contest.
WISCONSIN
Darlington 58, Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg 6 — At Darlington, Wis.: The Redbirds (4-1) cruised to victory over the Knights (0-5), with Easton Evenstad leading the way with touchdown runs of 45, 31 and 58 yards.
Potosi/Cassville 51, Iowa-Grant 6 — At Livingston, Wis.: Potosi/Cassville remained undefeated at 5-0 with a blowout of the Panthers (1-4).
River Ridge 41, Southwestern 3 — At Patch Grove, Wis.: The Wildcats (3-2) were overwhelmed and had no answer for slowing down the Timberwolves (4-1), powered by Logan Drone’s six-touchdown performance. The QB tossed three TDs while rushing for scores of 41, 10, and 58 yards. Ian Adrian caught TD passes of 29 and 85 yards from Drone, while Matthew Nies hauled in a 32-yard score.
Fennimore 56, Parkview Albany 22 — At Fennimore, Wis.: Max Miles rushed for two touchdowns and caught a third, while Austin Horn also caught two scores and returned a punt for a third, as the Golden Eagles piled it on in the rout.
Richland Center 13, Prairie du Chien 7 (OT) — At Prairie du Chien, Wis.: The Blackhawks (2-3) broke a scoreless tie by finding the end zone midway through the third quarter on a 2-yard run by Rhett Koenig, but the Hornets (3-2) rallied and pulled it out in OT.
Belleville 28, Lancaster 16 — At Belleville, Wis.: The Flying Arrows (2-3) couldn’t find the key plays to upend Belleville (4-1).
Brodhead/Juda 43, Platteville 0 — At Brodhead, Wis.: The Hillmen (1-4) couldn’t get anything going offensively in the loss to Brodhead/Juda (5-0).
Belmont 42, Kickapoo 0 — At Belmont, Wis.: Ty Palzkill caught three touchdown passes, and Waylon Palzkill tossed two scored and ran for a third as the Braves (3-1) cruised in 8-player action.