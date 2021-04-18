Four local college football players earned spots on the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame’s Hampshire Honor Society.
The team is comprised of players from all divisions of play. An impressive 910 players from 255 schools qualified for membership in the society’s 15th year of the award.
Nominated by their respective schools, members of the NFF Hampshire Honor Society must have completed their final year of playing eligibility in 2020; achieved a 3.2 cumulative grade point average throughout entire course of undergraduate study; met all NCAA- or NAIA-mandated progress toward degree requirements; and been starters or significant contributors throughout the 2020 season. Graduated players who have remaining eligibility but will not return to collegiate play may also be nominated.
Drake University defensive back Collin Seymour, a former Dubuque Senior all-stater, earned a spot on the Football Championship Subdivision team. He joined seven of his Bulldogs teammates on the squad. Seymour elected to end his career after the cancellation of the Pioneer Football League’s fall season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In NCAA Division III, Alec Becker and Walker Even represented Loras College. Becker is a quarterback from Pleasant Prairie, Wis., and Even is a linebacker from Gilbertville (Iowa) Don Bosco. The University of Dubuque’s Adam Steingraeber, a linebacker from Waukesha (Wis.) North also made the squad.
Hoffman improves to 2-0 for Hawkeyes — University of Iowa right-handed reliever Trace Hoffman, a senior from Cascade, Iowa, improved to 2-0 on Friday night when the Hawkeyes rallied in the ninth inning to defeat Rutgers, 14-12, in Piscataway, N.J. Hoffman allowed two earned runs on two hits and struck out one in three innings of work before yielding to Dylan Nedved for the ninth-inning save.
Loras wrestlers honored by A-R-C — The American Rivers Conference wrestling coaches named Loras College’s Shane Liegel as its co-MVP and teammate Jalen Schropp as its freshman of the year this week. Liegel, a sophomore from Spring Green, Wis., won the 184-pound national championship at the National Wrestling Coaches Association tournament. Schropp, a Williamsburg, Iowa, native finished sixth at 141 pounds at nationals.
Five other Duhawks earned all-A-R-C honors, including: Zeke Smith, a sophomore from Prairie du Sac, Wis., who took fourth at 149; Daniel Ruiz, a junior from Madera, Calif., who took seventh at 157; Gabe Fiser, a sophomore from Grundy, Va., who took fourth at 165; Jacob Krakow, a senior from Marengo, Iowa, who took third at 174; and Wyatt Wriedt, a sophomore from Eldridge, Iowa, who won the 285-pound title.
University of Dubuque senior Chris Nielsen, a native of Little Egg Harbour, N.J., made the team after placing seventh at 197.
Former area preps earning all-A-R-C were: Wartburg’s Joe Pins, a sophomore from Dubuque Hempstead, who took third at 133; and Coe’s Ryker Kurimski, a sophomore from Western Dubuque who took eighth at 165.
Butcher 2nd in decathlon — University of Northern Iowa sophomore Zack Butcher, a Western Dubuque High School graduate, placed second in the decathlon at the Gibson Invitational in Terre Haute, Ind., this week. He tallied 6,238 points in the competition.
Libby Wedewer, a freshman from Dubuque Wahlert, led the Panthers women’s team in the 200 meters. She ran a personal-best 24.5 to finish sixth.
Walsh to run at Cornell — Dubuque Senior runner Hanna Walsh will continue her cross country and track & field careers at Cornell College in Mount Vernon, Iowa, in the fall.